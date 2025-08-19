Advertisement
Two award-winning NZ authors tour Tairāwhiti to get kids reading

Gisborne Herald
2 mins to read

Poet and spoken word performer Te Kahu Rolleston is in Tairāwhiti this week inspiring students to read more as part of the Writers in Schools programme.

Tairāwhiti schools have been treated this week to authors Te Kahu Rolleston and Brianne Te Paa touring the region as part of the Writers in Schools programme run by Read NZ.

The programme’s mission is to get kids in schools hyped about reading and storytelling by connecting them with authors

