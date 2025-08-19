Poet and spoken word performer Te Kahu Rolleston is in Tairāwhiti this week inspiring students to read more as part of the Writers in Schools programme.

Two award-winning NZ authors tour Tairāwhiti to get kids reading

Tairāwhiti schools have been treated this week to authors Te Kahu Rolleston and Brianne Te Paa touring the region as part of the Writers in Schools programme run by Read NZ.

The programme’s mission is to get kids in schools hyped about reading and storytelling by connecting them with authors who reflect their own lived experiences.

The published authors are “experts at invigorating even reluctant readers,” Read NZ chief executive Juliet Blyth said.

On Monday, they visited Waikiriki School and Tolaga Bay Area School. Today they were at Te Wharau School and Gisborne Girls’ High School.

Tomorrow, they will be inspiring students at Tūranga Tangata Rite and Elgin School. Finally, on Thursday, they head to Lytton High School and Muriwai School.