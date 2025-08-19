Blyth said there was a perception that reading was dying due to the rise of tools like AI, and with recent research showing a drop in the number of 18 to 35-year-olds reading, it was urgent kids got hooked on books.
Brianne Te Paa (Ngāti Kahu, Te Rarawa, Ngāti Whātua, Te Aitanga-a-Māhaki and Te Whānau-a-Apanui) is an award-winning children’s author based north-west of Auckland and works as deputy principal at Kaipara College.
Te Kahu Rolleston (Ngāi Te Rangi) is a poet, spoken word performer, actor and battle rap artist according to a statement from Read NZ.