The overarching hopes and aspirations of the Tūranganui schools’ Māori kapa haka kaupapa are to nurture cultural identity, unity and pride within the community.

“This kaupapa aims to strengthen cultural identity by encouraging tamariki to deepen their understanding of te ao Māori and embrace their heritage, fostering a strong sense of belonging,” Koia said.

“It seeks to revitalise and normalise te reo Māori by making it a living language through song and performance, promoting fluency and familiarity, as well as building confidence and self-expression through kapa haka.

“The festival fosters community connection and unity by bringing together whānau, schools and local leaders, creating an inclusive space that respects Māori culture and traditions.

“Lastly, it strives to create lasting memories and positive experiences for our tamariki and their whānau. I still remember performing with Manutahi School and singing all those old Ngāti Porou waiata.”

About 90 kura – including one from Ruatōria – early childhood education centres and kōhanga reo have been booked.

Some will have their whole school performing.

Koia said planning was always busy, especially as many kaiako (teachers) involved were working fulltime so had to balance their teaching with volunteering for this kaupapa.

“We take the week off from our regular duties to ensure we honour ngā tumanako [hopes] and aspirations of those who have paved the way before us, and to uphold the legacy for those who will come after.”

TSMCF runs from November 18-22.

Matai O’Connor (Ngāti Porou) has been a journalist for five years and the kaupapa Māori reporter at the Gisborne Herald for two years.