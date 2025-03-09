Once all of the Government’s investment was considered, the social return on investment ratio was $4.73 of value for every $1 invested.

Turanga Health chief executive Reweti Ropiha says social return on investment research shows the health provider was a valuable organisation for the Government to invest in during the peak of Covid-19.

Turanga Health chief executive Reweti Ropiha said hard-working taxpayers expected smart government investment and this research showed Turanga Health was a valuable organisation to invest in.

Without the vaccine programme, Gisborne Hospital could have been overwhelmed with Covid-19 cases, straining healthcare services and impacting non-Covid patients.

“Māori were better protected and whānau could continue working and contributing to their communities. More than just a financial figure, the numerical value has a real-world impact.”

“The Covid-19 vaccination programme also reduced the severity of Government-imposed restrictions in the region and kept the regional economy going,” Ropiha said.

Between May 2021 and October 2022, Turanga Health ran 347 clinics at community-based sites and administered 20,081 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine.

The organisation’s efforts accounted for 18% of all vaccinations in the Tairāwhiti region and 23% of all doses administered to Māori in Tairāwhiti.

Ropiha said some of the significant changes for whānau vaccinated by Turanga Health included social inclusion, protection from infection-related death and preservation of whakapapa.

Turanga Health staff benefited from increased skills and mana, particularly for kaiāwhina, who became vaccinators during the pandemic.