A research programme shows Turanga Health’s 2020-21 Covid-19 vaccination campaign saved lives and prevented Gisborne Hospital from being overwhelmed.
The social return on investment (SROI) research – conducted by Otago University and Turanga Health and funded by the Health Research Council of New Zealand – is a way of measuring how much good something does, not only in money but in helping people, the environment and the community.
The research also translated te ao Māori values, experiences and outcomes into numerical values as part of the SROI research.
Government funding of $5.95 million over three years was allocated to the vaccination programme in Tairāwhiti.
The programme generated a significantly higher social value, amounting to $28.14m, according to the research.