According to Health New Zealand Te Whatu Ora, the visits cover growth, family health, oral health, immunisation information, vision and hearing checks, early childhood education and health checks for school learning.

In the 12 months to June 2024, 1496 babies and under 5s were enrolled in Turanga Health’s Well Child Tamariki Ora programme, 275 more than last year.

Of the clients, 85% identified as Māori, and 4.5% identified as Pasifika.

“Conventional evidence clearly supports investing in the first 2000 days to give every child the strongest start in life,” Ropiha said in a statement.

Reke Tū told the story of a hectic 12 months of health sector change and change of government.

“We got into sprint mode and weren’t preoccupied by what was going on around us,” Ropiha said.

“We asked our kaimahi [staff] to dig deep and lean into the relationships that remained.

“It was a time to focus on what we do best and not be distracted by events unfolding behind the scenes.”

In one single 60-day period Turanga Health:

Hosted the New Zealand Secondary Schools Kī-o-Rahi National Tournament.

Supported the opening of Mātai Medical Research Institute

Hosted the Ngārimu Scholarship awards.

Looked after 190 registered Pasifika whānau.

Hosted vaccination events nine weekends in a row.

Expanded its vaccination footprint into Ruatōria and Mahia.

Published national research on its Covid-19 response.

Continued business as usual for its 3000 registered whānau.

Turanga Health board chairman Pene Brown said in the report while some organisations within New Zealand’s primary health sector including general practices were struggling and turning away patients, Turanga Health staff continued to step in and look after people.

Turanga Health has 107 staff including a GP, 20 nurses including a nurse practitioner and two community nurse prescribers, and 12 kaiāwhina vaccinators and runs a general practice in Te Karaka with 1728 enrolled patients.

Staff vaccinated 972 people against influenza in just three months; helped 77 wāhine catch up on cervical, breast, and bowel cancer screening; helped 23 whānau quit smoking; carried out hundreds of staff health checks at 23 primary industry workplaces; and hosted an average of 155 kaumātua at each monthly kaumātua programme.

Turanga Health staff hosted hundreds of fitness sessions for communities and school children, created co-operative schemes so families could grow their own food and save for essential items, and continued to be the main primary care contact for the region’s Recognised Seasonal Employer (RSE) workforce.

“There is no doubt that by working in its own backyard Turanga Health is essential for helping iwi enjoy sound good health throughout life.

“From individual, to whānau, to hapū, to iwi, Turanga Health is making a difference,” said Brown.