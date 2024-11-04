The Trust Tairāwhiti Eastland Rescue Helicopter team winched their critical care flight paramedic down to Tuamotu Island for a rescue on Tuesday morning. Photo / Trust Tairāwhiti Eastland Rescue Helicopter
A search and rescue coordinator involved in the rescue of three divers off the coast of Gisborne’s Sponge Bay on Tuesday says the incident is a reminder of the importance of preparation before heading out on the water.
Surf lifeguards and a rescue helicopter were involved in the rescue operation Tuamotu Island about 9.15am.
Character Roofing Gisborne Surf Life Saving Search and Rescue coordinator Adam Glenister said he and his team were called out after a rogue wave overturned three divers’ recreational 5.8m boat anchored on the seaward side of the island.
“All three patients ended up in the water and self-rescued to [the island’s] shore. They just suffered moderate injuries, cuts, bruises and pride,” Glenister said.
“One of the party had a cell phone on him, which is really lucky, and he dialled 111 for help.”
A statement from Surf Life Saving New Zealand (SLSNZ) said the Gisborne Search and Rescue Squad launched two Inflatable Rescue Boats (IRBs) in response to the emergency involving one person unconscious in the water.
A statement from Trust Tairāwhiti Eastland Rescue Helicopter said it responded with its rescue helicopter team, winching their critical care flight paramedic down to the island.
The helicopter landed at Sponge Bay while the patient was assessed and treated, before returning to winch the patient and paramedic back up and returning to the landing site on the mainland.
Glenister said the other two men on the island were taken via IRB to the ambulances waiting at the shore.
A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said one person was in a moderate condition and two were in a minor condition.
The rescue was completed in about an hour.
Glenister said his key message for all recreational water users this summer was to wear life jackets and take multiple forms of communication with them out on the water.
He said the three men in this rescue had life jackets with them in the boat and were prepared with flares and multiple forms of communication.
“The conditions out there are really good today, it is a beautiful day for enjoying the moana, but actually it is a really good example that you can get into trouble even on the best days if you are not prepared to call for help,” he said.
“They had all the right safety equipment and that actually saved them.”