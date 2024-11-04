A statement from Surf Life Saving New Zealand (SLSNZ) said the Gisborne Search and Rescue Squad launched two Inflatable Rescue Boats (IRBs) in response to the emergency involving one person unconscious in the water.

A statement from Trust Tairāwhiti Eastland Rescue Helicopter said it responded with its rescue helicopter team, winching their critical care flight paramedic down to the island.

The helicopter landed at Sponge Bay while the patient was assessed and treated, before returning to winch the patient and paramedic back up and returning to the landing site on the mainland.

Glenister said the other two men on the island were taken via IRB to the ambulances waiting at the shore.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said one person was in a moderate condition and two were in a minor condition.

The rescue was completed in about an hour.

Glenister said his key message for all recreational water users this summer was to wear life jackets and take multiple forms of communication with them out on the water.

He said the three men in this rescue had life jackets with them in the boat and were prepared with flares and multiple forms of communication.

“The conditions out there are really good today, it is a beautiful day for enjoying the moana, but actually it is a really good example that you can get into trouble even on the best days if you are not prepared to call for help,” he said.

“They had all the right safety equipment and that actually saved them.”

He said it had been relatively quiet on the water since the tragic deaths of three Gisborne fishermen a few months ago, but he expected it to get very busy again with the warmer weather.

“Everyone deserves some time on the water, we’ve had some challenging summers and springs, so it will be busy but everyone has just got to observe those safety principles.”