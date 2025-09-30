“Cyclone Gabrielle hammered some East Coast fisheries in February 2023, however, recovery has been steady since then and fish populations are on the increase.

“Trout fishing in rivers such as the Waioeka, Ruakituri, Hangaroa, Waikaretaheke and Waiau are popular during the early part of the season before water temperatures get excessively hot, and the trout become harder to catch.

“Summer conditions can produce excellent fishing on the rivers of the region, especially when insect activity is high.

“Fly fishers love to use upstream nymph and dry fly techniques during summer and we sometimes get an explosion of cicada, which creates super fishing from New Year,” he said.

Fish & Game reminds anglers that the upper sections of the Aniwaniwa, Mokau and Hopuruahine streams, as well as other Waikaremoana tributaries, are closed until December 1 each year to enable trout to spawn successfully. Photo / Supplied

Lake Waikaremoana is open year-round to fishing, with angling increasing in popularity over the warmer summer months.

“Trout fishing has been shown to be good for mental health, and few places are as relaxing as Waikaremoana.

“The Waikaremoana fishery is unique in that the lake provides excellent rainbow trout fishing from boats and the shoreline, and superb brown trout fishing for both fly and spin anglers,” Osborne said.

Winter monitoring by Fish & Game indicated the fish were in excellent condition.

“Fish & Game reminds anglers that the upper sections of the Aniwaniwa, Mokau and Hopuruahine streams, as well as other Waikaremoana tributaries, are closed until December 1 each year to enable trout to spawn successfully.”

Fish & Game rangers will be active on the East Coast throughout summer.

“Anglers are reminded to check regulations and carry their licences at all times when fishing.

“It’s also important that anglers remember to Check, Clean and Dry their equipment between waterways to prevent the spread of aquatic pest species.”