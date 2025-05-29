The Wa 165 vintage steam train will be back in action over the holiday weekend.

29 May, 2025

Saturday, May 31

Gisborne Farmers’ Market: Located at the old Army Hall carpark (across from the district council). Growers offer produce, fresh food items and other food, 9.30am–12.30pm.

Wa 165 steam train: Saturday and Sunday, the vintage locomotive will depart from Gisborne Railway Station at 1pm. Details at rel=""> www.gcvr.org.nz .

Gisborne Parkrun: Pound the pavement of the city and river walkway at Waikanae Beach near the Waikanae playground from 8am. Free. Registration and more info at the parkrun website www.parkrun.co.nz

Exhibition - Local As: Featuring works by hometown artists Scott Gardiner, Gene Walker, and Jase Braybrook at Tairāwhiti Museum. Runs to July 27.