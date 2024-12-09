Karl Eric Peters appears for sentencing in the High Court at Gisborne following the hunting death of John Atkins (background). Composite photo / NZME
Karl Eric Peters has been sentenced to three years in jail for manslaughter, unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm without a licence and possession of cannabis for sale.
Peters, whose firearms licence expired in August 2012, had taken a boy possum hunting in Tolaga Bay, Gisborne District, on August 24 when he failed to identify a target and the boy shot a hunter in the forehead with a .22 rifle.
John Atkins, a 44-year-old father-of-three, later died in Gisborne Hospital.
Police also found 49 ounces of “well-manicured cannabis head material” carefully packaged in seven large plastic bags with an estimated street value of about $14,700, according to the summary of facts.