Archdeacon A. Morris speaks at the Tolaga Bay Memorial Gates on Anzac Day, 1961. Photo / Gisborne Photo News

Tolaga Bay’s Anzac Day dawn service will pay tribute to the country’s fallen soldiers, as is the tradition – but it will also honour other events of a century ago.

This Anzac Day is the centenary of the opening of the Memorial Gates at the East Coast town.

Another special moment will be the “retiring” of the Tolaga Bay RSA’s original flag, which dates back to the period just after World War I when the organisation was founded.

Tolaga Bay RSA president Greg Shelton said the flag went missing about 1968.

It was seen by an Ūawa resident on Trade Me two years ago, leading to the specialist memorabilia collector/retailer gifting it back to Tolaga Bay RSA.