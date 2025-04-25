After the solemn march behind the Highland band pipers from the Gisborne District Council chambers to the Cenotaph, the Trust Tairāwhiti Eastland Rescue Helicopter crew flew over the gathering to begin proceedings, and the RSA Kapahaka Roopu performed a beautiful waiata pōwhiri.
The crowd gave voice to the anthems of New Zealand and Australia and the Gisborne Civic Brass Band played How Great Thou Art.
Two teens from the Cadet Forces read the famous In Flanders Field poem in English and then in Māori.
One veteran told the Gisborne Herald afterwards: “I don’t ever remember a more inclusive dawn service. We felt like the one people we are”.
Aircraft from the aero club flew over the scene, wreaths were laid at the Cenotaph and Mayor Rehette Stoltz spoke.
“Anzac Day gives us the opportunity to think of those in our communities who have experienced war and conflict – those who lost their lives, our veterans, our armed services personnel, families of the fallen, and our refugee communities," Stoltz said.
“We also remember those who were injured and returned home after serving us bravely. Let us not forget the impact on them and their loved ones.
“New Zealanders who remember World War II, and those who grew up in its shadow, know the suffering that division can cause.
“As we witness concerning events across the globe, it is incumbent on all of us to remember the lessons of the past.
“Let Anzac Day forever be a reminder of our duty to uphold the values of those who have served our nation in the protection of peace and democracy.”
Royal New Zealand Navy Warrant Officer Rowe Kaa, formerly of Gisborne, delivered a powerful speech.
“Today we acknowledge the assembly of the people and remember all those who have served and are still serving our nation in the armed forces, and in particular those who gave their lives for New Zealand.”
She made special mention of 28 Māori Battalion.
“The battalion was renowned for its rich cultural history, strong sense of unity, bravery and tenacity in battle.
“As Lt General Sir Bernard Freyberg said - no infantry battalion had a more distinguished record, or saw such heavy fighting, and sustained such heavy casualties as the Māori Battalion.”