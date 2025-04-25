After the solemn march behind the Highland band pipers from the Gisborne District Council chambers to the Cenotaph, the Trust Tairāwhiti Eastland Rescue Helicopter crew flew over the gathering to begin proceedings, and the RSA Kapahaka Roopu performed a beautiful waiata pōwhiri.

The crowd gave voice to the anthems of New Zealand and Australia and the Gisborne Civic Brass Band played How Great Thou Art.

The service drew a huge crowd, of all ages, a sea of faces everywhere the camera looked. Photo / Murray Robertson

Two teens from the Cadet Forces read the famous In Flanders Field poem in English and then in Māori.

One veteran told the Gisborne Herald afterwards: “I don’t ever remember a more inclusive dawn service. We felt like the one people we are”.

Aircraft from the aero club flew over the scene, wreaths were laid at the Cenotaph and Mayor Rehette Stoltz spoke.

Mayor Rehette Stoltz made a strong speech to the crowd.

“Anzac Day gives us the opportunity to think of those in our communities who have experienced war and conflict – those who lost their lives, our veterans, our armed services personnel, families of the fallen, and our refugee communities," Stoltz said.

“We also remember those who were injured and returned home after serving us bravely. Let us not forget the impact on them and their loved ones.

“New Zealanders who remember World War II, and those who grew up in its shadow, know the suffering that division can cause.

“As we witness concerning events across the globe, it is incumbent on all of us to remember the lessons of the past.

“Let Anzac Day forever be a reminder of our duty to uphold the values of those who have served our nation in the protection of peace and democracy.”

Royal New Zealand Navy Warrant Officer Rowe Kaa, formerly of Gisborne, delivered a powerful speech.

“Today we acknowledge the assembly of the people and remember all those who have served and are still serving our nation in the armed forces, and in particular those who gave their lives for New Zealand.”

She made special mention of 28 Māori Battalion.

Harmony Maidens (left) and Ishtar Mackey-Huriwai were near the front of the service with a banner depicting the faces of men from 28 Māori Battalion, among them their great grandfather. Photo / Murray Robertson

“The battalion was renowned for its rich cultural history, strong sense of unity, bravery and tenacity in battle.

“As Lt General Sir Bernard Freyberg said - no infantry battalion had a more distinguished record, or saw such heavy fighting, and sustained such heavy casualties as the Māori Battalion.”

Kaa pointed to the role New Zealand played in the creation of the United Nations after WWII.

“That system is under a huge strain today and the world is a much more unstable and dangerous place than it has been decades.

“When we leave here today we may like to consider what we as individuals, as a community and as a country can do to continue to uphold the rule of law, freedom and basic human rights across the world.

“In doing this we can continue to honour in a powerful way the memory of those service men and women who came before us, who sacrificed so much for our nation and our values.”

The marchers in the parade numbered more than 400 and included returned service men and women, family members carrying the medals of their loved ones, cadets, students and current serving personnel. Photo / Murray Robertson

The ode was read in Māori by Syd Clarke and in English by Gisborne RSA president Trevor Jukes.

The trench whistle was sounded, as it was sounded in WWI, the Last Post was played, a three-round gun salute was fired from across the river and the RSA Kapahaka Roopu performed again.

The Last Post and Reveille was played by RSA Padre Grant Harris on a vintage bugle. Photo / Murray Robertson

Jukes said it was “great to see such a turnout and thanks to all those who have supported us today. Well done everybody, a magnificent job”.

He led three cheers from the crowd for the veterans.

One service-goer was heard to say after the proceedings: “You have to say Anzac Day and the spirit it represents is still very much alive and well, growing stronger even, in Gisborne”.

A feature of the service was the age spread of people - from babies in prams to the elderly.

A mum with a couple of youngsters in tow summed it up when she said: “I think it’s really important the children have an understanding of Anzac Day and the sacrifices made”.