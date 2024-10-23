He started in Gisborne by manning the open deck cars before moving to a new role of cleaning the engine in the morning while it was “prepped” by the locomotive crew.

“While cleaning and watching crew, you get to know the engine and the terminologies and develop a basic understanding of how it works.”

Later he became a fireman and gained his fireman’s ticket.

The same year, he got a mechanical engineering apprenticeship in Lower Hutt.

Moving south did stop him from travelling to Gisborne almost every weekend.

“Even with the geographical issue, I always endeavoured to assist GCVR with crewing needs.”

He started training as a steam driver in Gisborne and passed his final examination in 2022.

Drager is back living in Hawke’s Bay where he services and maintains boilers and industrial steam plants.

“I always enjoy coming back to Gisborne to crew Wa165. The team have always been so encouraging and welcoming.

“Firing and driving Wa165 is a pretty cool honour. Years of learning the art of running this engine has been a great adventure and I’ve got to spend some time with some real characters.

“I’ve now had the pleasure of operating steam locomotives around New Zealand and several other countries, but little old Gisborne City Vintage Rail still keeps me coming back.”

Gisborne's Wa165 steam train will be heading to Muriwai on Sunday and more trips are scheduled over the holiday period and late January. Photo / Avneesh Vincent

Back on track: Steam train trip to Muriwai on Sunday

Gisborne’s Wa165 is back in action on Labour Weekend.

The only surviving Wa class steam locomotive in the world - built in Dunedin in 1897 - will be venturing out to Muriwai on Sunday.

More trips are scheduled for December 27, December 28, January 2 and January 26.

Wa165 no longer travels to Beach Loop because of damage to the rail line.

Access to Waiohiharore - the Rongowhakaata iwi-owned former rail station reserve - has not been available.

“We will have the keys to the gate so the public can have access, then we lock the gates up again,” a Gisborne City Vintage Railway spokeswoman said.

“Come and enjoy the newly painted bridges out to Muriwai.”

Gisborne City Vintage Railway is still looking for more volunteers.

“Thursday and Saturday morning are for the guys in the workshop working on Wa165.

“We are also looking for customer service officers.

“They chat to the public and ensure the public are standing in safe positions on the platforms between the carriages and are not doing anything silly.”

Tickets can be purchased from the i-Site Gisborne Information Centre in Grey St (06 868 6139).



