While Margo loved the idea of penguins living under her house, the reality was they were extremely noisy.

Students in matua (teacher) Nic Shand’s class made special boxes which were placed under Margo’s deck to entice them out and away from the house.

They also put boxes along the dunes at Wainui Beach to try to accommodate other penguins looking for shelter.

Two little blue penguins that made a home underneath a house at Wainui Beach, Gisborne.

Their efforts were not successful so Margo and her family engaged the help of Department of Conservation staff, who caught the penguins and released them in Māhia where there were other kororā.

But like the famous song about the cat ... the penguins came back, swimming all the way back to Wainui from Māhia.

Wainui principal at the time, Nolian Andrew, came up with the idea for a book and organised a story-writing competition based on Margo’s penguin experience.

Much to her surprise and delight, Betsy won and her story was given to talented artist Zoë to illustrate.

With input from art teachers Megan Daniels and Mike Burt, Zoë created paintings to illustrate each page, using a combination of acrylic paint and collage.

Betsy said it was a great feeling to see her story come to life with the help of Zoë’s pictures.

Sheridan Gundry, who has written several history books about Tairāwhiti, worked with Betsy to get the story ready for publication, and Lauren Farrell put the book together to be printed.

Teacher Jodie Saunders also put a lot of time and effort into the book project behind the scenes.

The school has already sold around 150 copies and more will be available at Muirs Bookshop and Ballance Street Bookshop from next week.

The official launch is at Muirs Bookshop on Tuesday at 5.30pm.




















