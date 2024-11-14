Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Gisborne Herald

The Drama of the Kororā: New book by two Wainui Beach School students

By Kim Parkinson
Gisborne Herald·
2 mins to read

The Drama of the Kororā by Betsy Findlay and Zoë Kluiters will be launched at Muirs Bookshop on Tuesday. Photo / Kim Parkinson

The Drama of the Kororā by Betsy Findlay and Zoë Kluiters will be launched at Muirs Bookshop on Tuesday. Photo / Kim Parkinson

A book based on a true story of some little blue penguins and written and illustrated by two Wainui Beach School students will be officially launched at Muirs Bookshop next week.

The Drama of the Kororā was created by Betsy Findlay and Zoë Kluiters and has captured the imagination of

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Gisborne Herald

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Gisborne Herald