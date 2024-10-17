The new Tayla Slade after her hair was cut in a Cancer Society fundraiser. It was the 5-year-old's first-ever hair cut.

Gisborne 5-year-old Tayla Slade had her first haircut this week and her lost locks have made nearly $1500 for the Cancer Society.

Tayla, the daughter of Damon and Sarah Slade, has been single-minded in her mission to have her hair made into a wig to be worn by someone who has lost their hair from cancer treatment.

The haircut took place at the House of Hair salon in Wellington St and her hair was donated to Dunedin wig-makers Freedom Hair.

Tayla Slade in the lead-up to her Cancer Society fundraising hair chop.

Now she has had “the big chop”, Tayla is enjoying having a shorter, more manageable bob style.