Te Wharau wins Gisborne’s best school title

Gisborne Herald
Te Wharau School is the best school in Gisborne, according to listeners of The Hits radio station.

Te Wharau School is celebrating after being named the best school in Gisborne.

The accolade comes after a week-long competition at The Hits radio station in which listeners nominated and voted for their school of preference.

Being named Gisborne’s best school “was a humbling experience and has built some real pride in being part of Te Wharau”, principal Mark Harris said.

“The campaign, led entirely by public support, highlighted just how connected and passionate the Te Wharau community is.

“It was a proud moment and really affirms what we already know and love about our kura – to see that our community loves our school as much as we do is very special.”

At the heart of the win was a school culture grounded in people and relationships, he said.

“We are a diverse, inclusive and proud school that always puts our tamariki and whānau first. Relationships are at the core of everything we do – we know our kids, their stories and their whānau."

While there was no physical prize for the competition, the recognition was more than enough.

“This win is not just for the school – it’s for the entire Te Wharau community who lift each other up every day,” Harris said.

“We’re proud to represent our community with aroha, mana and charm.

“This award isn’t about being the flashiest or biggest school – it’s about heart, connection and commitment to our kids.

“Te Wharau is a special place and we are really proud that our community feels this, too.”

