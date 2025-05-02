Te Wharau School is the best school in Gisborne, according to listeners of The Hits radio station.

The accolade comes after a week-long competition at The Hits radio station in which listeners nominated and voted for their school of preference.

Being named Gisborne’s best school “was a humbling experience and has built some real pride in being part of Te Wharau”, principal Mark Harris said.

“The campaign, led entirely by public support, highlighted just how connected and passionate the Te Wharau community is.

“It was a proud moment and really affirms what we already know and love about our kura – to see that our community loves our school as much as we do is very special.”