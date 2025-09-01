Taking place between September 26 and October 5, the festival features free events and ticketed shows.

Starting with whānau favourite Te Ara i Whiti, lighting up the riverbanks at Kelvin and Marina Parks for the duration of the festival.

“This year Te Ara i Whiti brings together the works of 10 artists and their newly commissioned sculptural installations in response to the kaupapa – ‘O mātou Tūmanako’ ‘Our Dreams’.”

Te Ara i Whiti light show on the banks of the Taruheru River. Photo / Strike Photography

Opening night will feature a special performance - Te Katoa with Tama Waipara. For one show only, the Tūranga launch will be alongside feature artists Maisey Rika, Tyna Keelan, Kirsten Te Rito and Raiha Moetara.

“It’s an opportunity for me to give back,” Waipara said.

“It’s a fundraising event for the festival, community and whanau to say ‘thank you’ for supporting and trusting me in this role, for being involved, and a tribute to the place that inspired this very album.”

Also performing for two shows only is a long-time friend of Te Tairāwhiti Arts Festival, Annie Crummer. For the first time, she will be joined by her father, treasured Pacific singer, Papa Will Crummer.

“People will know Annie for touring with some of the biggest names in the music industry, including Sir Paul McCartney, Sting, Michael Jackson and Ray Charles, but she is just as well known for her Tairāwhiti connections through special collaborations and performances with Dalvanius Prime,” Waipara said.

“Together with Papa Will, it’s a musical dynamic that bridges their generations and culture spanning the 50s era through to today. He’s a crooner, she’s a soulful powerhouse, and together they’re an exceptional talent.”

Last year's Te Ara i Whiti, the free interactive light show, part of Te Tairāwhiti Arts Festival. Photo / Strike Photography

The festival is now in its seventh year.

“It’s a privilege to be able to celebrate the abundant creativity of arts and culture in our region,” Waipara said.

“It’s really amazing to see how it continues to grow alongside our communities through the support of Trust Tairāwhiti, Creative NZ, and our many patrons, sponsors and volunteers.”

Ticket and event information are available at the festival website, www.tetairawhitiartsfestival.nz