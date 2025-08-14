Advertisement
Te Karaka solar farm funded to boost resilience in extreme weather

Gisborne Herald
3 mins to read

Climate Change Minister Simon Watts met locals at a site where a solar farm will be developed in Te Karaka. Photo / Gisborne Herald

Te Karaka will benefit from Māori-led action to combat climate change, with a new solar farm set to power 200 homes and important infrastructure.

On Thursday, Climate Change Minister Simon Watts met locals at a site where a solar farm will be developed along Kanakanaia Rd.

Funding for the

