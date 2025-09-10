Advertisement
Te Ara i Whiti – Light Trail: Meet three of the artists to feature in festival’s dream event

Gisborne Herald
4 mins to read

Anahera-Jade is among the artists whose works are to feature in Te Ara i Whiti (the light trail) at this year's Tairāwhiti Arts Festival.

The Tairāwhiti Arts Festival runs from September 26 to October 5 and once again features Te Ara i Whiti (light trail) – a free interactive visual arts experience comprising illuminated installations and sculptural works created by a group of 10 Aotearoa artists. The kaupapa for Te Ara i Whiti is Gisborne Herald is profiling the exhibiting artists.

