Anahera-Jade asks: “If the dancefloor is a place for our worries to be left, who rules in this domain? In the void, the phosphorous glows from the armpit of Papatūānuku. Bass echoes from the belly of Rūaumoko, healing the land. From the throat of this mouth, the karanga [ceremonial call] is electric.”

Te Ara i Whiti artist Erena Koopu.

Erena Koopu is a multidisciplinary artist and educator of Te Whānau-a-Apanui and Ngāti Awa descent, who is committed to sustaining Māori culture through the arts.

Her practice is rooted in whakapapa and te reo Māori, with a passion for helping others uncover their own creative expression.

Koopu’s art speaks boldly from her experience – a life where appearance, language and cultural inheritance find balance through visual language, performance and connection to whenua (land).

Her Te Ara i Whiti work is titled Te Aho Tāngaengae-Te Tini o Rua.

There are two parts to this work. The first is inspired by “te aho” – the umbilical cord – a symbol of whakapapa and hononga (connection) between a mother and child. In this narrative, this is Papatuānuku and Rūaumoko. The second is based on Te Tini o Rua – beings who gently pull Rūaumoko back into the kōpū (belly) of his mother after exploring the outer world. They represent the unseen energies that call us home, back to our roots, our stories and our place in the world. Te Aho Tāngaengae invites viewers to consider their own connections to ancestry, land and the threads that shape identity.

Te Ara i Whiti artist Heidi Brickell.

Heidi Brickell (Te Hika o Pāpāuma, Ngāti Kahungunu, Rongomaiwahine, Ngāi Tara, Rangitāne, Ngāti Apakura, Airihi, Kotirana, Ingarihi, Tiamana) is based in Ōtaki and has a background in kura kaupapa Māori education and te reo Māori revitalisation.

Her practice embraces experimental materials, processes and forms as a means to dovetail with mātauranga tuku iho (traditional knowledge) as a fluidly evolving continuum.

Brickell’s recent solo exhibitions include Wā We Can’t Afford, A Koru is a Trajectory and PĀKANGA FOR THE LOSTGIRL and her work has featured in major surveys of national contemporary art in various public galleries. Collective works are held in Auckland, Christchurch and private collections.

Her Te Ara i Whiti work is titled Hoe Tahi tonu, Hā tahi tonu.

Hoe tahi tonu, hā tahi tonu is an akiaki (encouragement). A continuous line joins two tāngata (people) in a hongi, their waewae (legs) morph into a waka in which they are seated. It emphasises connection and the intertwined fate of all people. Hoe tahi tonu means keep rowing together. Hā tahi tonu means keep breathing together. The structure of that phrase is causal. It encourages people to work together. Through the negative space between the figures, a mangō-pare-like arrow emerges. It resonates as a shared heartbeat.