Te Aho o Te Kura Pounamu music teacher Jason Coogan was happy with the result.
“This was our first year entering Rockshop Bandquest as a school, so we’re pretty rapt,” Coogan said.
Over 300 bands from various regions are participating nationally this year. With 23 live events held in 16 different regions, it is the biggest year yet for the programme.
The programme, presented by The Wright Family Foundation, is run by Rockquest Promotions, which also runs Smokefreerockquest, Smokefree Tangata Beats and Showquest.
Co-founder and co-director Glenn Common said the benefits of participating went far beyond the event day.
“Rockshop Bandquest is an awesome and invaluable opportunity for these rangatahi,” Common said.
“Working together to plan and perform, they are learning through the experience – developing their communication, leadership and goal-setting skills in a fun, inclusive and supportive environment.”
Each of the regional winners is invited to submit a video of themselves performing for the national online final.
A panel of judges will view the submissions and select the national winners. The results will be announced on October 10.
Gisborne results
First place: Clan of Mooks from Te Aho o Te Kura Pounamu.
Second place: Mint from Gisborne Intermediate.
Third place: KKN from Tolaga Bay Area School.
Original Song Wright-er Award: KKN from Tolaga Bay Area School for Taringa Whakarongo
Star Vocalist Award (jointly Awarded): Zac Robinson (Beast Mode) from Gisborne Intermediate
Star Vocalist Award: Tasmin Ryan (Mint) from Gisborne Intermediate.
Specialist Instrument Award: Ison (Nasty Rhythms) from Tolaga Bay Area School.
Rockstar Styles Award: Ocean Dreamers from Wainui Beach School.
Killer Guitarist Award: Connall McCavana (Clan of Mooks) from Te Aho o Te Kura Pounamu
Rock-solid Bassist Award: Ngakau Morris (Some Hope, No Bill) from Ilminster Intermediate.
Rocking Drummer Award: Jiziah Aumua (Māori Mist) from Tolaga Bay Area School.
Outstanding Keyboardist Award: Ayumu Nozue (Flammable Armidillos) from Ilminster Intermediate.