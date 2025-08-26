Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Clan of Mooks performing at Gisborne Rockshop Bandquest 2025. Photo / Tamsin Wilson

Young musicians from the band Clan of Mooks won the Gisborne region’s Rockshop Bandquest competition over the weekend.

Te Aho o Te Kura Pounamu students in the band competed with intermediate and primary students from 11 other bands at the War Memorial Theatre on Saturday.

Band members Orrin McCavana (bass), Jesse Vendt (drums) and Connal McCavana (guitar) took home a prize of $300 credit with NZ Rockshop for their school’s music department.

The entire band were left buzzing by their result in a competition they said they didn’t expect to win.

“We had a great time performing. When I was halfway through our performance, I just thought, ‘Let’s go!’” lead guitarist for the band, Connal McCavana, said.