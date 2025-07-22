Tairāwhiti recorded an immunisation rate of 68.1% in the quarter ending March 30, 2025, compared to a national average of 79.3%.

The national target is 95% by 2030.

The region’s most recent figures are an improvement on an earlier health targets report for the quarter ended September 2024, which noted 57.1% of Tairāwhiti children were fully immunised by the time they were 24 months.

Tairāwhiti did much better in other areas, ranking second in the country for two of the other four Health Targets – faster cancer treatment and shorter stays in Emergency Departments (ED).

Its success in those areas nearly matched or even exceeded nationwide targets for 2030 already.

Ngāti Porou Hauora Charitable Trust (NPH) ranked last out of the country’s 38 Primary Health Organisations (PHOs) in terms of immunising children by their second birthday.

According to Health NZ figures, 38% of 39 2-year-olds registered with NPH were fully immunised.

The number of children whose caregivers declined to vaccinate tallied 10.3%.

Ngāti Porou Hauora Charitable Trust declined to comment.

Gisborne’s other PHO, Pinnacle Midlands Health Network Tairāwhiti, ranked 19th with a fully immunised rate of 80.4% for its 138 registered 2-year-olds.

The number of children whose caregivers declined to vaccinate was 7.2%.

The national figure (14,324 eligible 2-year-olds) was 11,369 children or 79.3% fully immunised, with 1176 (8.2%) declining to vaccinate.

Pinnacle chief executive Justin Butcher said immunisation rates had increased in Tairāwhiti over the past 12 months.

“Our teams have been working closely with Tūranga Health and Ngāti Porou Oranga, alongside Te Whatu Ora and the National Public Health Service, to improve access and share trusted information with whānau.

“We especially want to acknowledge and thank our general practice network for their ongoing support and commitment.”

Pinnacle Midlands Health Network Tairāwhiti’s network includes City Medical Centre, De Lautour Medical, The Doctor/ Te Whare Hapara, Three Rivers Medical Centre and Waikohu Medical Centre.

Butcher said there had been vaccine hesitancy, some of which had arisen during Covid-19.

“We’re continuing to focus on providing up-to-date, accurate information and having respectful, honest kōrero so whānau feel informed and confident when making decisions for their tamariki.”

Health NZ’s other Health Targets by 2030

95% of patients waiting less than four months for a first specialist assessment. The March quarter NZ average was 58.2% with Tairāwhiti placing 12th at 54.9%.

90% of patients recieving cancer treatment within 31 days of the decision to treat. The March quarter NZ average was 84.6% and Tairāwhiti placed second at 96%.

95% of patients being admitted, discharged, or transferred from an emergency department (ED) within six hours. The March quarter NZ average was 74.2% with Tairāwhiti placing second at 93.6%.

95% of patients waiting less than four months for elective treatment. The March quarter NZ average was 57.3% with Tairāwhiti ranked 11th at 58.8%.

Barrington said Health NZ Tairāwhiti was working hard to improve wait times for patients “by using all available public resources ... and partnering with private providers where appropriate”.

“The results from Quarter three (end of March) were encouraging and show we are heading in the right direction.

Barrington said patients waiting for their first specialist assessment who were concerned their condition had changed should contact their GP again in the first instance.

The Health Targets quarterly report showed 2540 first specialist assessments (FSA) were delivered in the March 2025 quarter in Tairāwhiti, down from 3189 assessments (a 20.35% decrease) for the same quarter of 2024.

There were 89 cardiology patients on the FSA waiting list, with fewer than five patients waiting less than four months.

“In cardiology, we’ve increased local access through a mix of digital health services, visiting specialists, nurse practitioner support, and a partnership with HeartLab to speed up heart scan reporting,” Barrington said.

Other factors that could contribute to wait times were patients needing further investigations before treatment, needing another type of treatment first, delays from unrelated illnesses and patient choice.

Barrington said Gisborne Hospital continued to perform among the top hospitals nationwide for shorter ED stays.

“This has been supported by our Integrated Operations Centre and the opening of the Wellness, Health Access and Intervention Unit, which is a dedicated area for lower-acuity patients that helps free up space in ED.”

She attributed the region’s strong performance in delivering faster access to cancer treatment to close collaboration with Waikato Hospital, where Gisborne patients were sent for more specialised care.

“To reduce wait lists for elective surgeries, we have partnered with private providers in Hawke’s Bay for ear, nose and throat services and Gisborne for additional orthopaedics capacity,” she said.

“We’ve also improved local theatre utilisation from 73.4% to 82.3%, meaning more surgical procedures are taking place in Tairāwhiti, sooner.

“By using this additional capacity and reducing wait lists, patients will receive their elective care faster.”