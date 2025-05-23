“It acknowledges years of commitment to the accounting profession, but more importantly, it’s a reminder of the trust our peers place in us to lead with integrity, uphold high standards and nurture the next generation of professionals.”

He was the only finance professional from Tairāwhiti to be recognised at the ceremony.

“Being there as the CFO [chief financial officer] for Ngāti Porou, and the only recipient from Te Tairāwhiti receiving the Fellowship tohu, made the moment even more meaningful.”

Warid is proud of his accountancy career journey.

“It began in Fiji with KPMG, where I worked as an external auditor and developed a solid professional foundation. In October 2017, I moved to Tūranganui-a-Kiwa and joined Ngāi Tāmanuhiri.

“A year later, I was honoured to take up a role at Te Rūnanganui o Ngāti Porou as group finance manager and later stepped into my current position as CFO and general manager of corporate shared services. Every chapter has taught me something new and allowed me to serve with purpose.”

Warid has been in Gisborne for seven years and his role for six years.

“Gisborne is a remarkable place – resilient, rich in culture, and full of promise. Working for one of the largest iwi in Aotearoa gives me a strong sense of belonging. It’s deeply fulfilling to contribute to the aspirations of a community that has faced immense challenges, especially after Cyclone Gabrielle.”

He said Te Rūnanganui o Ngāti Porou and the local Fiji Indian community have supported him, even when his family experienced tragedy with the sad loss of son Nathan in 2022.

“When we lost our baby son Nathan, my whānau came close to returning to Fiji. That period tested us in every way. If it hadn’t been for the unwavering support from the team at Te Rūnanganui o Ngāti Porou, the Gisborne Fijian Indian community, and dear friends we’ve made along the way, we might not be here today. Their care gave us strength to stay, to heal, and to continue.”

He said all rangatahi could consider accountancy as a career.

“Accounting is far more than numbers – it’s about ethics, leadership, and service. To rangatahi in Gisborne, around Aotearoa, or anywhere in the world: believe in yourself. Your background, your story, your values – they are your strengths.

“Stay curious, stay grounded, and stay open to learning. Seek out mentors who uplift you and never compromise your integrity.”

He said the profession needed “thoughtful, courageous, and compassionate leaders”.

“And if I may offer one small daily practice – start each day with karakia. It centres you, strengthens you, and connects you to something greater. It’s the best part of the day.”