Tairāwhiti has recorded its first Covid-19 death of 2025, taking the district’s toll to 51.

Nine active cases were reported in the week up to midnight on Sunday, according to the latest Health NZ update.

There have been 27,772 reported cases in the district since Covid-19 was first confirmed in New Zealand in late February 2020.

The Health NZ update said 14 deaths were reported across the nation during the week.

The other 13 reported deaths comprised two deaths from Northland, five from Auckland, two from Waikato, one from Bay of Plenty, one from Hawke’s Bay, one from Wellington and one from Canterbury.