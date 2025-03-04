Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Gisborne Herald

Tairāwhiti’s first Covid-19 death of 2025 recorded

Gisborne Herald
Quick Read

The first death attributed to Covid in Tairāwhiti in 2025 brings the region's total number to 51.

The first death attributed to Covid in Tairāwhiti in 2025 brings the region's total number to 51.

Tairāwhiti has recorded its first Covid-19 death of 2025, taking the district’s toll to 51.

Nine active cases were reported in the week up to midnight on Sunday, according to the latest Health NZ update.

There have been 27,772 reported cases in the district since Covid-19 was first confirmed in New Zealand in late February 2020.

The Health NZ update said 14 deaths were reported across the nation during the week.

The other 13 reported deaths comprised two deaths from Northland, five from Auckland, two from Waikato, one from Bay of Plenty, one from Hawke’s Bay, one from Wellington and one from Canterbury.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

One person was aged in their 50s, three were in their 60s, two were in their 70s, six were in their 80s and two were aged over 90.

It took the total number of reported New Zealand cases to 2,720,116, including 653 deaths.

Save

Latest from Gisborne Herald

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Gisborne Herald