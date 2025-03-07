East Coast MP Dana Kirkpatrick and Minister for Mental Health Matt Doocey pictured at the opening of Gisborne Hospital's new mental health and addictions unit in December. The region will get $1 million more funding for mental health in the next two years. Photo / Wynsley Wrigley

East Coast MP Dana Kirkpatrick and Minister for Mental Health Matt Doocey pictured at the opening of Gisborne Hospital's new mental health and addictions unit in December. The region will get $1 million more funding for mental health in the next two years. Photo / Wynsley Wrigley

Tairāwhiti will get a $1 million cut over the next two years from a $3.5m funding pool to boost mental health services.

Minister for Mental Health Matt Doocey announced details for a $3.5m annual funding boost to increase access and expand specialist Infant, Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (ICAMHS) in Tairāwhiti, Counties Manukau, and Waitematā.

Tairāwhiti will receive $1m over two years, but Doocey said the region was still developing its approach for the new funding.

Tairāwhiti is expected to expand hospital and specialist services to support the mental health needs of young people in their region.

“Through data we know these three regions have lower investment in Infant, Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services compared to other regions, this funding will help address that disparity,” Doocey said.