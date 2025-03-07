Advertisement
Tairāwhiti to get $1m in funding over two years for mental health

Gisborne Herald
2 mins to read

East Coast MP Dana Kirkpatrick and Minister for Mental Health Matt Doocey pictured at the opening of Gisborne Hospital's new mental health and addictions unit in December. The region will get $1 million more funding for mental health in the next two years. Photo / Wynsley Wrigley

Tairāwhiti will get a $1 million cut over the next two years from a $3.5m funding pool to boost mental health services.

Minister for Mental Health Matt Doocey announced details for a $3.5m annual funding boost to increase access and expand specialist Infant, Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (ICAMHS) in Tairāwhiti, Counties Manukau, and Waitematā.

Tairāwhiti will receive $1m over two years, but Doocey said the region was still developing its approach for the new funding.

Tairāwhiti is expected to expand hospital and specialist services to support the mental health needs of young people in their region.

“Through data we know these three regions have lower investment in Infant, Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services compared to other regions, this funding will help address that disparity,” Doocey said.

“One of the biggest barriers to timely mental health support in New Zealand is workforce, and this additional funding will enable the expansion of ICAMHS teams and services to some of their most vulnerable members of their communities.”

Counties Manukau will receive the largest uplift of more than $2m a year and will establish a dedicated clinical team for children up to intermediate schooling age who have moderate to severe mental health needs.

Waitematā plans to use the additional funding on specialist clinical roles to meet the needs of children with neurodevelopmental issues.

“This funding will also help enable these regions to deliver on the Government’s mental health and addiction targets and better support their mental health and addiction workforces,” said Doocey.

