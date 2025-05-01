“As always, those with medical emergencies should go directly to Gisborne Hospital’s Emergency Department or call 111 for an ambulance.”

Brown said improving access to doctors and nurses was a key priority for this Government.

“We’re taking action to make sure the people of Tairāwhiti can get the care they need – when and where they need it,” he said.

“Urgent care and after-hours services are vital for people with non-life-threatening conditions who still need prompt medical attention but cannot wait until the next day to be seen.

“This new service will both restore and expand access to urgent care on weekends and public holidays in the region, with weekday after-hours services to be added as workforce capacity allows.”

He said this service was also about easing pressure on Gisborne Hospital’s emergency department during weekends and public holidays.

“It allows emergency teams to focus on life-threatening conditions, while people with less urgent needs can get timely care in the community.”

Brown said Gisborne Hospital had a relatively high number of presentations that were triaged as lower-acuity categories – four and five – compared to other hospitals across the country.

“Many of these patients will be better served through this new community-based urgent care option.

“I’m pleased that Health New Zealand, in partnership with the Te Rōpū Matua collective through Ngāti Porou Oranga, is able to provide the people of Tairāwhiti certainty and reassurance that after-hours care will be available now and into the future.

“This is all part of the Government’s plan to ensure New Zealanders can access timely, quality healthcare.”

The chair of Te Rōpū Matua Rina Kerekere said it was really excited to have the new service announced.

“We have really been dedicated to creating long-term and sustainable healthcare solutions for all our whānau and community, for everyone in Tairāwhiti,” Kerekere said.

“Our approach prioritises whānau-centred care, ensuring healthcare is accessible, equitable and deeply aligned with the needs of all our people.”

Health NZ Regional Director Planning and Funding Outcomes, Nicola Ehau, said they were thrilled to be working alongside a collective of highly experienced Hauora Māori providers to deliver increased access to healthcare in the area.

“This new service not only restores access to weekend and public holiday healthcare to the community, it provides expanded opening hours.”

East Coast MP Dana Kirkpatrick. Photo / Supplied

East Coast MP Dana Kirkpatrick said it was good news in a very challenging health situation for the region.

“I am pleased that Tairāwhiti residents will now have an urgent after hours care option which will help take the pressure off our hospital and emergency department. Part of the balancing act in health is ensuring that primary care operates well, workforce is in place and our hospital is supported.

“There is significant work to do in Tairawhiti as we know, and I am working to keep pushing Health NZ to go faster with recruitment, to come up with new solutions and to push for Tairawhiti Hospital to be included in the Health Infrastructure Plan.

“All of these things will help make a difference.”