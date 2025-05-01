The service includes extended weekend hours, on public holidays and a nurse-led phone line.
It aims to ease pressure on GisborneHospital‘s emergency department and provide timely community care.
Access to urgent general practice healthcare on weekends will be restored in Tairāwhiti this Saturday with the launch of a new service, Health Minister Simeon Brown announced this week.
It will be delivered from Ngāti Porou Oranga at Puhi Kai Iti Community Health Centre, 75 Huxley Rd.
“The upgraded GP service replaces the previous arrangements between general practices, with extended weekend hours and the addition of public holidays,” Brown said.
It will include a walk-in or phone-first service with access to a nurse, nurse practitioner or doctor, a local nurse-led phone line operating during the same hours as the clinic and health navigation services to help patients access the right care.
“This new service will both restore and expand access to urgent care on weekends and public holidays in the region, with weekday after-hours services to be added as workforce capacity allows.”
He said this service was also about easing pressure on Gisborne Hospital’s emergency department during weekends and public holidays.
“It allows emergency teams to focus on life-threatening conditions, while people with less urgent needs can get timely care in the community.”
Brown said Gisborne Hospital had a relatively high number of presentations that were triaged as lower-acuity categories – four and five – compared to other hospitals across the country.
“Many of these patients will be better served through this new community-based urgent care option.
“I’m pleased that Health New Zealand, in partnership with the Te Rōpū Matua collective through Ngāti Porou Oranga, is able to provide the people of Tairāwhiti certainty and reassurance that after-hours care will be available now and into the future.
“This is all part of the Government’s plan to ensure New Zealanders can access timely, quality healthcare.”
The chair of Te Rōpū Matua Rina Kerekere said it was really excited to have the new service announced.
“We have really been dedicated to creating long-term and sustainable healthcare solutions for all our whānau and community, for everyone in Tairāwhiti,” Kerekere said.
“Our approach prioritises whānau-centred care, ensuring healthcare is accessible, equitable and deeply aligned with the needs of all our people.”
Health NZ Regional Director Planning and Funding Outcomes, Nicola Ehau, said they were thrilled to be working alongside a collective of highly experienced Hauora Māori providers to deliver increased access to healthcare in the area.
“This new service not only restores access to weekend and public holiday healthcare to the community, it provides expanded opening hours.”
East Coast MP Dana Kirkpatrick said it was good news in a very challenging health situation for the region.
“I am pleased that Tairāwhiti residents will now have an urgent after hours care option which will help take the pressure off our hospital and emergency department. Part of the balancing act in health is ensuring that primary care operates well, workforce is in place and our hospital is supported.
“There is significant work to do in Tairawhiti as we know, and I am working to keep pushing Health NZ to go faster with recruitment, to come up with new solutions and to push for Tairawhiti Hospital to be included in the Health Infrastructure Plan.
“All of these things will help make a difference.”