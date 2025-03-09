Participants 55 years and over are required for Tairawhiti Positive Ageing Trust's Age Friendly Communities Needs Assessment survey. Photo / NZ Herald

Tairāwhiti Positive Ageing Trust is looking for people to take part in its Age Friendly Communities Needs Assessment survey.

The trust has received funding from the Office of Seniors and is seeking people aged 55 and older for the survey.

In a statement, trust chairwoman Jean Johnston said it proposed to start collection of data this month via a personalised survey, speaking to groups and organisations and with one-on-one interviews.

The work aligns with the World Health Organisation’s Friendly Cities framework, which proposes eight interconnected domains that can help to identify and address barriers to the wellbeing and participation of older people.

The information gathered will inform needs assessment across the domains of housing, social participation, respect and social inclusion, communication and information, community support and health services, outdoor spaces and buildings, transportation and financial situation.