Tairāwhiti Positive Ageing Trust launches survey for seniors

Participants 55 years and over are required for Tairawhiti Positive Ageing Trust's Age Friendly Communities Needs Assessment survey. Photo / NZ Herald

Tairāwhiti Positive Ageing Trust is looking for people to take part in its Age Friendly Communities Needs Assessment survey.

The trust has received funding from the Office of Seniors and is seeking people aged 55 and older for the survey.

In a statement, trust chairwoman Jean Johnston said it proposed to start collection of data this month via a personalised survey, speaking to groups and organisations and with one-on-one interviews.

The work aligns with the World Health Organisation’s Friendly Cities framework, which proposes eight interconnected domains that can help to identify and address barriers to the wellbeing and participation of older people.

The information gathered will inform needs assessment across the domains of housing, social participation, respect and social inclusion, communication and information, community support and health services, outdoor spaces and buildings, transportation and financial situation.

The domains overlapped and interacted with one another, Johnston said.

“For example, respect is reflected in the accessibility of public buildings and spaces and in the range of opportunities that Tairāwhiti offers to older people for social participation, entertainment, volunteering or employment.

“The lack of affordable public transport, for example, isolates older people who no longer drive, in their homes. This makes participation in community life difficult increasing the risk of isolation and loneliness.

“When transport is available and adapted to the needs of seniors, both in terms of scheduling and destinations, it enhances mobility and facilitates social participation and a sense of belonging in one’s community.

“It is equally important that older people continue to have a good reason to go out and participate.

“Cultural engagement and entertainment that cater to the interests of older people [and] opportunities for volunteering or civic engagement contribute to a fulfilling and enjoyable older age.”

Johnson said it was important the trust heard from as many culturally and age-diverse people as possible.

Should anyone want a survey emailed to them, they can contact the trust at tairawhitipat@gmail.com

