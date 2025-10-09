Tairāwhiti news in brief: Voter turnout update, Gisborne doctors support strike but won’t join

Since local body amalgamation in 1989, nationwide voter turnout has fallen from 57% to 42%.
Voter turnout has stabilised over the past four elections since 2013, with turnout of between 42% and 43%.
‘We stand resolutely’: Gisborne doctors back strike despite not joining
Senior doctors at Gisborne Hospital will not officially participate in the October 23 strikes involving nurses, school teachers, allied health workers and other doctors.
A spokesman for local doctors said the Association of Salaried Medical Specialists (ASMS) had only balloted the larger centres, meaning there would be no strike in Gisborne.
“But we stand resolutely with our colleagues in health care and other professions who continue to ask for the investment needed to build the public services New Zealand needs to thrive,” he said.
Members of the ASMS who voted were 83% in favour of a four-hour strike on October 23 from 11am.
About 4000 senior doctors and dentists (who are also ASMS members) in Hamilton, Christchurch, Dunedin, Auckland and Wellington are expected to participate in the four-hour strike with 36,000 Health NZ nurses across New Zealand, including in Gisborne.
About 40,000 primary school teachers and 11,500 Public Service Association (PSA) mental health and public health nurses and allied health workers, such as physiotherapists, social workers and health assistants, will strike for 24 hours on October 23.
About 400 New Zealand Nurses Organisation nurses and health care assistants working for Corrections will strike for 16 hours, from 6am to 10pm, on October 23.
The various unions are striking over stalled pay talks and concerns over staff safety and staffing levels.