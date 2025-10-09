The Gisborne District Council electoral officer received 2125 voting papers on Wednesday – more than double the previous highest daily number, which was 950 on October 1. Voting closes at noon on Saturday.

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Tairāwhiti news in brief: Voter turnout update, Gisborne doctors support strike but won’t join

The Gisborne District Council electoral officer received 2125 voting papers on Wednesday – more than double the previous highest daily number, which was 950 on October 1. Voting closes at noon on Saturday.

The votes are starting to come in.

The Gisborne District Council electoral officer received 2125 voting papers on Wednesday – more than double the previous highest number, which was 950 on October 1.

In all, 10,925 voting papers have been received, which equates to a voter turnout of just 32.1% with voting closing at midday on Saturday.

But voter turnout is higher than at the same time three years ago, when the turnout was 21.7%.

The final voter turnout for the 2022 Gisborne District Council local body election was 43.4% which, according to the Department of Internal Affairs, was comparable to the national average turnout of 42%.