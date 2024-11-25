The 27-year-old man was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of an offensive weapon, and displaying gang insignia in public.
A 20-year-old man was arrested in Napier for two bail breaches and for displaying gang insignia − a Mongrel Mob bandana tied to his steering wheel.
Assistant Commissioner Paul Basham said overall there remains good levels of compliance with the new laws, and actions taken in the past few days show police will not hesitate to take enforcement action when there are clear breaches.
Gisborne rescue chopper responds to Bay of Plenty vehicle crash
The team left the Gisborne hangar just after 2pm in response to Saturday’s two-vehicle crash on State Highway 2, near Dunlop Rd at Waiotahe.
One person died at the scene.
With reports of multiple injuries suffered by five patients, rescue helicopters from Taupō and Hamilton were also dispatched, as were teams from NZ Police, Hato Hone St John and Fire and Emergency NZ.
While the Hamilton helicopter was stood down before reaching the scene, the Gisborne and Taupō teams treated their patients before transferring them in serious condition to Waikato and Tauranga hospitals respectively.
Hato Hone St John transported a further two people with moderate injuries to Whakatāne Hospital.
The police Serious Crash Unit has carried out a scene examination. Police said inquiries into the crash were ongoing.
Council director of community lifelines Tim Barry said he wants to reassure pedestrians, commuters and businesses that we are treating this issue as a priority and taking steps to return the network to its normal functionality.
The outages stem from faulty LED streetlights that were installed during the 2016 LED rollout programme with other councils from around the country facing similar issues.
“We’re currently investigating the cause of these faults and aim to resolve the issue under warranty, council is also taking legal advice on this matter,” Barry said.
“Care has been taken when choosing a new supplier.
Starting later this week, a helicopter will be used to conduct riverbed mapping of the following rivers: Te Arai, Waipaoa, Taruheru, Waimata, Ūawa, Hikuwai, Mangaheia, Mangahauini, Waiotu, Makarika, Waiapu, and Poroporo.
Gisborne District Council’s director of community lifelines, Tim Barry, said residents in these areas may notice a helicopter flying at a low level over these rivers in the coming weeks as part of the data collection process.
“The helicopter will be flying at what looks like a very low level, but residents do not need to be concerned,” Barry said.
“This survey data will help our flood modelling and river experts understand risks related to flood and river erosion and investigate ways to reduce these risks.
Barry said the work forms part of the first stage of flood resilience investigations in those areas, which focuses on identifying solutions to reduce flood risk to our communities.
GDC said in a statement engagement with mana whenua, local communities, and key stakeholders will be a crucial part of the investigation stage, ensuring that their perspectives and values are incorporated into the decision-making process.
Engagement is likely to commence from February 2025.
The flood resilience investigations will be completed in three stages. The preferred options identified in Stage 1 will inform Stage 2, which involves resource consent and concept design, followed by Stage 3 which is final design and implementation.