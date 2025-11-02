Tairāwhiti news digest: Fireworks start grass fire, crash damages orchard

Gisborne firefighters say it has been a relatively quiet start to the Guy Fawkes season, with a single fireworks-related call out over the weekend. Photo / NZ Herald

Gisborne firefighters say it has been a relatively quiet start to the Guy Fawkes season, with a single fireworks-related call out over the weekend. Photo / NZ Herald

The first night of the Guy Fawkes season produced just one fireworks-related callout for Gisborne firefighters.

They have welcomed the fairly quiet start to cracker season so far.

Fireworks went on sale for the first time on Sunday around the country.

“We got called to a small vegetation fire along Centennial Marine Drive at around 9.30pm Sunday night,” a senior station officer said.

“There were spent fireworks lying about, and it appeared to have been fireworks-related.”