Tairāwhiti news digest: Fireworks start grass fire, crash damages orchard

The grass fire covered an area of about 10 metres by 30m.
Two fire appliances were called to the scene, which was about halfway along the ‘Mad Mile’.
“It was our only fireworks-type call that night, and we hope the good behaviour with crackers continues over the rest of the season this week,” the senior station officer said.
Fire and Emergency NZ urged the public last week to let their fireworks off safely and to be mindful of other people, the environment, and pets.
“We ask that they be especially careful if we get windy conditions.”
Crash on Wharekopae Rd damages orchard
A crash just outside of Gisborne over the weekend took out a power pole and ploughed into an apple orchard.
The car left the Wharekopae Rd, not far from the Waipaoa River roundabout, about 11pm on Sunday.
“The car left the road, took out a concrete power pole, went through a fence and ended up in the orchard,” a senior station officer from FENZ said.
“It caused significant damage to a shelter belt on the property.“
The driver of the car had left the scene when emergency services arrived, but was located later by police and spoken to.