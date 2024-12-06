He said LeaderBrand had not needed to use its irrigation systems much in recent years, but they were in “constant use” this year and the team had been busy looking after the crops.

“It’s a nice alternative to have this year after a couple of years of what felt like permanent rain,” he said. “We pride ourselves on our corn grown here in Gisborne,” he said.

“It’s our aim to grow beautiful green husks packed full of fat, sweet, yellow kernels. We harvest by hand so we’re able to select the best maturity and quality while reducing any damage,” McPhail said.

LeaderBrand sweet corn was expected in local supermarkets this week.





Eastwoodhill Arboretum hosting bigger Christmas in the Trees

Eastwoodhill Arboretum’s annual Christmas celebration is set to be bigger than ever, with something for all ages.

Kenzie Sampson, from Eastwoodhill Arboretum, said there will be lolly scrambles, letter writing to Santa and crafting stations for kids, plus live music, food trucks and stalls.

“This year we have expanded so there are going to be more food trucks than last year and a bigger market area.”

Friends of Eastwoodhill will have gourmet burgers and a sausage sizzle running to fundraise.

“It’s a really nice family event, you can put a picnic blanket on the ground, bring your own snacks and drinks if you want, there are lawn games happening and the kids just run off and entertain themselves really,” Sampson said.

Last year’s event was successful with a turnout of about 250 people and they hoped to reach similar numbers this year.

People are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance from the Eastwoodhill website, with all revenue going towards covering the cost of the event.

Every ticket purchased will go in the draw to win one night of accommodation at Eastwoodhill, suitable for up to 20 people.

Santa will make an appearance at the event, as well as Harold the Giraffe from Life Education.

Resident wood-turner Jasper Murphy will be demonstrating his crafts and giving people a chance to have a go themselves.

Kids are encouraged to dress as their favourite Christmas character and parents are welcome to join too.

Live music will include P.S.Outloop, the Gisborne Civic Brass Band and some carols sung by the Gisborne Choir.

The event will take place in a grassy knoll at the end of ‘Cabbage Tree Avenue’, near Eastwoodhill’s daffodil fields.

Anyone who wants to volunteer to be an event helper can contact Eastwoodhill, contact details can be found on its website.

What: Christmas in the Trees

Where: Eastwoodhill Arboretum of NZ. 2392 Wharekopae Road, Ngatapa, Gisborne

When: December 19 from 4.30pm.

Cost: Tickets are $5 for a child or $10 for an adult.





Basketball fundraiser for children of Midge Te Kani

A basketball fundraising event is being held at Ilminster Intermediate on Sunday in support of the whānau of Gisborne woman Midge Te Kani.

Te Kani died after a single-vehicle crash on Matawai Rd, Otoko, on September 4. Her children, Rewi Jr and Jacqueline, were seriously injured.

The fundraiser, which starts at 8am and runs to late afternoon, is described as “a family-friendly day to bring our community together to help raise funds for the whānau but also come together to help each other after the year we have had in our region”.

Other free activities will be available, along with items to buy, and there will be giveaways and spot prizes. Entry for spectators is by koha.

A Givealittle page - Whānau of Midge Te Kani - was set up. On it, she is described as “a remarkable woman, known for her kindness and strength”.

Gisborne road repairs: Overnight work on Childers Road to remove depressions

Gisborne District Council and Fulton Hogan staff are carrying out stabilised patch repairs along Childers Rd, within the Stanley Rd-Cobden St area.

Contractors are digging up the road, adding cement and releveling the roading.

A council spokesman said the goal was to remove the depressions.

“Road users will notice the difference,” the spokesman said.

“This is just stage one and in a year’s time, we will resurface the road with chip seal.”

The work is carried out overnight and continues until December 14, according to signage on site.