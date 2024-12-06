Terrific growing conditions through spring have created an ideal situation for sweetcorn lovers.
LeaderBrand sweet corn will hit supermarkets early this year, thanks to a record hot and dry spring in the Tairawhiti district.
The first corn fields were planted in early August and expected to mature the week of Christmas but this year the first of the company’s cobs will be in store two weeks earlier than scheduled.
Gordon McPhail, general manager of farming, said sweet corn thrives on hot weather and Mother Nature has delivered in abundance this year.
“In fact, this is the first time in several years that we will be planting and harvesting corn in the same week,” McPhail said.
“This spring, the weather is breaking records on the East Cape which has been perfect for our corn and melon crops. The high temperature and long days are perfect to create creamy corn packed full of sweetness.”
He said LeaderBrand had not needed to use its irrigation systems much in recent years, but they were in “constant use” this year and the team had been busy looking after the crops.
“It’s a nice alternative to have this year after a couple of years of what felt like permanent rain,” he said. “We pride ourselves on our corn grown here in Gisborne,” he said.
“It’s our aim to grow beautiful green husks packed full of fat, sweet, yellow kernels. We harvest by hand so we’re able to select the best maturity and quality while reducing any damage,” McPhail said.
LeaderBrand sweet corn was expected in local supermarkets this week.
Eastwoodhill Arboretum hosting bigger Christmas in the Trees
Eastwoodhill Arboretum’s annual Christmas celebration is set to be bigger than ever, with something for all ages.
Kenzie Sampson, from Eastwoodhill Arboretum, said there will be lolly scrambles, letter writing to Santa and crafting stations for kids, plus live music, food trucks and stalls.
“This year we have expanded so there are going to be more food trucks than last year and a bigger market area.”
Friends of Eastwoodhill will have gourmet burgers and a sausage sizzle running to fundraise.
“It’s a really nice family event, you can put a picnic blanket on the ground, bring your own snacks and drinks if you want, there are lawn games happening and the kids just run off and entertain themselves really,” Sampson said.
Last year’s event was successful with a turnout of about 250 people and they hoped to reach similar numbers this year.
People are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance from the Eastwoodhill website, with all revenue going towards covering the cost of the event.
Every ticket purchased will go in the draw to win one night of accommodation at Eastwoodhill, suitable for up to 20 people.
Te Kani died after a single-vehicle crash on Matawai Rd, Otoko, on September 4. Her children, Rewi Jr and Jacqueline, were seriously injured.
The fundraiser, which starts at 8am and runs to late afternoon, is described as “a family-friendly day to bring our community together to help raise funds for the whānau but also come together to help each other after the year we have had in our region”.
Other free activities will be available, along with items to buy, and there will be giveaways and spot prizes. Entry for spectators is by koha.
A Givealittle page - Whānau of Midge Te Kani - was set up. On it, she is described as “a remarkable woman, known for her kindness and strength”.
Gisborne road repairs: Overnight work on Childers Road to remove depressions
Gisborne District Council and Fulton Hogan staff are carrying out stabilised patch repairs along Childers Rd, within the Stanley Rd-Cobden St area.
Contractors are digging up the road, adding cement and releveling the roading.