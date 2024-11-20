“The cause was definitely suspicious and police and a specialist fire investigator were called in to commence an inquiry.”
The timber construction house was built in the 1960s or 70s, he said.
Fire crews were there until about 5am to ensure the fire was out.
About 1.40am on Thursday FENZ was alerted to yet another vegetation fire in driftwood and grass along Centennial Marine Dr.
There have been several similar calls recently.
“It shows how the district is drying out, and people are reminded about the Restricted Fire Season now in place, which means almost every fire in the open has to have a permit,” the senior firefighter said.
This year Pastor McLeod provided leadership seminars and training while others raised funds to provide 350 lunch containers for Indian mothers to provide food when they or their husbands are working in the fields.
The House of Breakthrough team visited villages around the area every day, “bringing a Tairāwhiti taste of aroha,” he said.
Successful Gisborne cruise season continues
It’s five from five for the Gisborne cruise ship season after the National Geographic Orion made another port of call here on Tuesday - her third visit of the season.
About 70 passengers came ashore for the day and enjoyed cycle tours and excursions.
“Sea conditions were pretty good on a sunny Gisborne day so [it was] another successful visit,” an agent spokesman said.