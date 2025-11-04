“We are looking forward to welcoming the first cruise ship of the season next month.”

The Scenic Eclipse II arrives in Gisborne on December 5.

Helicopter rescue missions

The Trust Tairāwhiti Eastland Rescue Helicopter completed several medical and trauma missions across the region over the past two weeks, including responses at Tolaga Bay, Te Araroa, and Ruatoria. Photo / Supplied

The Trust Tairāwhiti Eastland Helicopter Rescue team has completed a busy and varied fortnight of missions across the region, ranging from medical emergencies to hospital transfers.

On Wednesday, October 23 (11.30am), the chopper went to Ruatōria for a medical event.

The on-board critical care flight paramedic assessed and treated the patient, who was flown in stable condition to Gisborne Hospital.

On Friday, October 25 (4.30am), the helicopter flew to Lake Waikaremoana for a medical event. The patient was also flown in a stable condition to Gisborne Hospital.

Later that night (10.30pm), the team carried out an hospital transfer, flying a patient from Gisborne Hospital to Wellington Hospital for further treatment.

On Saturday, October 26 (6.45pm), the team responded to a medical event at Te Araroa, and the patient was flown in a serious condition to Gisborne Hospital.

On Tuesday, October 29 (12.10pm), the team went to a medical event at Tolaga Bay. The patient was assessed, treated, then flown in a serious condition to Waikato Hospital.

“Thanks to the Tolaga Bay volunteer fire brigade and Gisborne St John crews for their assistance,” a chopper spokeswoman said.

On Saturday, November 1 (5.40pm), the helicopter flew to Waihau Bay in response to a medical event.

“The on-board critical care flight paramedic assessed and treated the patient and no transport was required.”

The following day, at 10.30am, the team was sent to a motor vehicle crash at Waioeka, but was stood down without transporting any patients.

Cattle truck fire at Tiniroto

Firefighters from Gisborne were called to put out a fire in a cattle truck on Monday.

Fire and Emergency NZ got a 111 call about the blaze on Tiniroto Rd just after 1pm.

“A tyre in the truck had punctured, threaded and started a small fire,” a senior station officer said.

“It was still burning when we got there. It caused only minor damage.”

The truck and trailer were not carrying stock at the time.

NZ Community Trust grants

Gisborne’s Riverdale School received $10,000 in the latest round of New Zealand Community Trust grants.

The money will go towards playground equipment at the school.

In other notable grants around the region, Te Kura Kaupapa Maori o Te Waiau o Ngati Porou received $4179 towards event costs.

Tennis Eastern received $4415 towards the cost of a contractor working with clubs in Gisborne and Hawke’s Bay.