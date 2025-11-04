Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Gisborne Herald

Tairāwhiti news digest: Busy month at port, rescue chopper missions, truck fire

Gisborne Herald
3 mins to read

The Scenic Eclipse II kicks off the 2025-26 cruise ship season in Gisborne on December 5. Photo / Murray Robertson

The Scenic Eclipse II kicks off the 2025-26 cruise ship season in Gisborne on December 5. Photo / Murray Robertson

October was Eastland Port’s busiest month for shipping in more than two years.

The port handled a total of 290,000 tonnes of logs for export last month.

The timber went overseas on 11 ships.

“Favourable dry weather contributed to this result, with improved roading access and ideal working conditions,”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save