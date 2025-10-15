“Work will depend on tides and weather, with a start each day as early as 6am, and [will] continue into the evening,” the council said.

“Please keep children and pets away from work areas, which will be clearly marked with safety signs.

Beachgoers have been warned to watch out for heavy machinery as contractors get on with the job. Warning signs have gone up as usual.

“We know this may cause some short-term inconvenience, but it’s all part of making sure our beaches are beautiful, safe, and ready for everyone this summer.”

The council said more beach cleanups for other favourite summer spots were on the way.

House price bump year on year in Gisborne

Gisborne recorded an 8.7% year-on-year increase in the median price of houses sold in September, according to the latest figures from the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand.

The median rose last month to $658,000.

Nationally, the median prices eased slightly compared to September 2024, with a national median price of $770,000, down 1.5% year-on-year.

“In Gisborne owner-occupiers and first home buyers were the most active buyer groups,” Reinz chief executive Lizzy Ryley said.

“Reports indicate fewer investor enquiries.“

Factors such as declining interest rates, increased positivity, a shift towards a more balanced market, and the transition from winter to spring influenced market sentiment, she said.

“Local salespeople predict that the next few months will bring more listings, which is usual for spring, and more sales leading up to Christmas.“

The “days to sell“ figure in September for Gisborne was 48, much more than the 10-year average of 37.

Get ready to ‘Drop, cover and hold’

Gisborne remained firmly atop the regional scoreboard overnight when it comes to participation in the ShakeOut tsunami and earthquake exercise on Thursday.

At 9.30am Thursday, about 740,000 New Zealanders will “drop, cover and hold“.

In Tairāwhiti, about 30% of the population will be involved - 15,978 people, 94 businesses, 69 schools and 330 households as of Wednesday’s tally.

Manawatu-Whanganui and the West Coast were next in terms of participation rates, both on 21%.