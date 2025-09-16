Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Gisborne Herald

Tairāwhiti Multicultural Council launches new fund with Sunrise Foundation

Gisborne Herald
2 mins to read

Tairāwhiti Multicultural Council committee members and volunteers after receiving a Citizens Civic Award. The council has established an endowment fund through the Sunrise Foundation. Front (from left) are Hans Van Kregten, Meredith Stewart, Gisborne Mayor Rehette Stoltz, Corey Zhang and Carol Johnson. Back are Pramod Kumar, TMC president Arish Naresh, Sarwan Kumar and Baljeet Sandhu.

Tairāwhiti Multicultural Council committee members and volunteers after receiving a Citizens Civic Award. The council has established an endowment fund through the Sunrise Foundation. Front (from left) are Hans Van Kregten, Meredith Stewart, Gisborne Mayor Rehette Stoltz, Corey Zhang and Carol Johnson. Back are Pramod Kumar, TMC president Arish Naresh, Sarwan Kumar and Baljeet Sandhu.

Tairāwhiti Multicultural Council’s mission of strengthening and supporting cultural diversity in the region has been boosted through the establishment of an endowment fund with Sunrise Foundation.

The Tairāwhiti Multicultural Council (TMC) OWDSocks Fund is designed to generate sustainable income for multicultural groups, ethnic-led religious organisations and other community initiatives that

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save