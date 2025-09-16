Tairāwhiti Multicultural Council committee members and volunteers after receiving a Citizens Civic Award. The council has established an endowment fund through the Sunrise Foundation. Front (from left) are Hans Van Kregten, Meredith Stewart, Gisborne Mayor Rehette Stoltz, Corey Zhang and Carol Johnson. Back are Pramod Kumar, TMC president Arish Naresh, Sarwan Kumar and Baljeet Sandhu.

Tairāwhiti Multicultural Council’s mission of strengthening and supporting cultural diversity in the region has been boosted through the establishment of an endowment fund with Sunrise Foundation.

The Tairāwhiti Multicultural Council (TMC) OWDSocks Fund is designed to generate sustainable income for multicultural groups, ethnic-led religious organisations and other community initiatives that promote inclusion.

TMC president and founder Arish Naresh, in a Sunrise Foundation release, said it reflected the council’s commitment to ensuring diverse communities were supported long-term.

“We want Tairāwhiti to be a place where every culture is valued and every community feels they belong,” Naresh said.

“This fund allows us to create a legacy that will provide ongoing resources for our multicultural communities and ensure their contributions are recognised.”