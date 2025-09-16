The fund was the 66th to be established with Sunrise since 2014, the release said.
“The continued growth in funds highlights the confidence groups and organisations have in the foundation’s endowment model, where donations are pooled and invested, with income used to support local causes.”
Sunrise chief executive officer Glenda Stokes said the establishment of the fund came at a time of rapid growth for the foundation.
“Funds under investment are now at $12 million, compared with $8m on March 31, 2024. Since its inception, Sunrise has awarded more than $2m in grants. A further $550,000-plus will be distributed to community groups next month.
“Each fund represents a long-term commitment to the people of Tairāwhiti,” she said. “The creation of the Tairāwhiti Multicultural Council OWDSocks Fund demonstrates the foresight of the council’s leadership team and will provide enduring support for our local multicultural community.”
Naresh said by working with Sunrise “we are ensuring the future sustainability of multicultural support in the region”.
“Every donation to help grow the fund, regardless of size, will help strengthen Tairāwhiti as a welcoming and inclusive community.”