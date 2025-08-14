Bizzy Bodz head teacher Crystal Grayndler-Cleeton says she and her team are proud to receive a New Zealand Heart Foundation award for the work they have done with tamariki around healthy eating. Photo / Supplied

Bizzy Bodz head teacher Crystal Grayndler-Cleeton says she and her team are proud to receive a New Zealand Heart Foundation award for the work they have done with tamariki around healthy eating. Photo / Supplied

The work of a Tairāwhiti early learning centre in the heart health space has been recognised by the Heart Foundation.

The Bizzy Bodz Early Learning Centre won a Rito Tohu Manawa Ora/Healthy Heart Award from the Heart Foundation for its efforts towards creating a heart-healthy environment.

To achieve the award, Bizzy Bodz supported tamariki through a two to four-week menu with a variety of foods from all the food groups, healthy eating and physical activity policies.

It also conducted professional development for its team and communication with whānau about nutritious kai and physical activity.

Bizzy Bodz head teacher Crystal Grayndler-Cleeton said she and her team were proud to receive the award.