“Our whole teaching team worked together to complete it,” Grayndler-Cleeton said.
“Becks Dunning, our centre cook, and the team have worked so hard in achieving this award for our centre whānau.
“We hope to continue providing healthy and nutritious kai for our tamariki and to support the wellbeing of our tamariki, whānau, and wider community too.”
Dunning said completing and achieving Tohu Manawa Ora had been a rewarding journey that increased her knowledge of nutrition and dietary requirements.
“The professional development resources provided were invaluable, offering practical guidance and support every step of the way.
“It was not only educational but also a fun and inspiring experience.”
Alice Young, Heart Foundation nutrition adviser for Te Tairāwhiti, said she was thrilled to see the progress made by Bizzy Bodz.
“It’s been awesome to collaborate with them,” Young said.
“The team already had strong practices in place – throughout the Tohu Manawa Ora journey, it was about pulling those elements together, building on their knowledge, and celebrating the amazing mahi they were already doing.
“It was such a pleasure to work alongside Becks and the team to bring everything to life.
“Healthy habits start young and by providing nourishing kai, fun opportunities to move and communicating it with whānau, Bizzy Bodz is setting tamariki up for a lifetime of wellbeing.”