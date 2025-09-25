Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Gisborne Herald

Tairāwhiti Arts Festival: Introducing more artists set to shine at Gisborne festival

Gisborne Herald
5 mins to read

Artist Renee McDonald's installation acts as a visual call for the younger generation to return to their marae, the hui and the mahi.

Artist Renee McDonald's installation acts as a visual call for the younger generation to return to their marae, the hui and the mahi.

The Tairāwhiti Arts Festival runs from September 26 to October 5 and once again features Te Ara i Whiti (light trail), a free interactive visual arts experience comprising illuminated installations and sculptural works created by a group of 11 Aotearoa artists. The kaupapa for Te Ara i Whiti is “o

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save