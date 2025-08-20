Advertisement
Tairāwhiti among worst regions for heart failure and care, Health NZ working to improve service

By
Central government, local government and health reporter·Gisborne Herald·
4 mins to read

Health NZ says work is under way to improve cardiology services at Gisborne Hospital. A report commissioned by The Heart of Aotearoa – Kia Manawanui Trust describes the country’s heart care system as being “on the verge of collapse” and says Tairāwhiti is among the four health districts with the highest death rates. Photo / Ben Cowper

Health NZ says staff are working hard to improve heart care services in Tairāwhiti, with a recent report finding the region is among the four worst for mortality rate from heart disease and also has the fewest cardiac specialists.

Heart of Aotearoa – Kia Manawanui Trust commissioned the University of

