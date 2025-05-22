“They have worked as priests in Catholic parishes. They have worked as chaplains in universities, teachers’ colleges and hospitals, and they worked in a range of peace and justice ministries.

“The book also addresses historic cases of sexual abuse.

“Even though there are only two elderly Dominican friars living in New Zealand now, I think what they stand for is more relevant than ever,” she said.

“The death of Pope Francis has really brought that home.”

The friars wanted an academic history by a professional historian and gave her absolute freedom, she said.

The research process involved multiple trips to Auckland, staying in the friars’ priory in downtown Auckland.

“It was a huge privilege to live alongside them while I worked through huge piles of archives and interviewed people whose lives have intersected with the friars in all sorts of ways.”

The writing process was slow and interrupted by Covid-19.

“The arrival of extra children in our household also slowed things down. And dealing with the issue of clerical abuse also caused delays,” she said.

Grant feels lucky to have ended up in this line of work.

“I got to spend time with fascinating people who have lived in such a different way, in many ways a very counter-cultural way, vowing themselves to chastity, poverty, and obedience, devoting their lives to God and to helping other people.

“For me personally, the process of research and writing in this field is a chance to think about the bigger questions in life. But it’s also about telling very human stories - acknowledging the good and noble, funny and fickle, sad and sinful, and ordinary stories which make up the broader story of religious life in Aotearoa New Zealand.”

Susannah Grant at the recent launch of her new book at Muirs Bookshop.

Born in Hawke’s Bay, Grant studied history at Otago University and moved to Gisborne with her family in 2009.

While finishing her PhD, she worked as a research assistant on Southernmost Seminary: the story of Holy Cross College, Mosgiel (New Zealand’s national seminary for training Catholic priests.)

She has written two other books - Vision for the Future: A Centennial History of St Margaret’s College, Dunedin (2011), which was the first hall of residence for women university students in New Zealand; and Windows on a Women’s World: The Dominican Sisters of Aotearoa New Zealand (2017).

While working on the Dominican Sisters book, she got to know the Dominican friars and was asked by Father Kevin Toomey if she would write the friars’ history.

Her latest book was launched recently at Muirs Bookshop in Gisborne. Another launch was held at St Dominic’s parish in Blockhouse Bay.

“While the subject is quite niche, the themes of community and connection and finding deeper meaning in our relationships and the world around us are relevant for everyone, no matter where we come from or what our religious background.”