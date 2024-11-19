Advertisement
Gisborne Herald

Surfing for Farmers initiative gets $15k grant from NZCT

Gisborne Herald
2 mins to read

The New Zealand Community Trust has granted $15,000 to Surfing for Farmers to help meet operating costs in several regions, including Tairāwhiti where the farmer stress relief programme runs Tuesdays and Thursdays.

The Surfing for Farmers organisation has received a $15,000 grant from the New Zealand Community Trust (NZCT) to help with operating costs.

The grant will be used to fund surf lessons and cover equipment hire costs across five regional locations – Gisborne, Riverdale, Ōhope, Foxton and Kaka Point, Otago.

It’s to ensure the programme can grow to meet ever-increasing demand.

“SFF saves lives by providing social connection and creating a community within a community, offering participating farmers a reason to take a break from the pressures at home and on the farm,” SFF national co-ordinator Sarah Shanks said.

“While the concept is simple, the programme has proven to be life-changing. It creates social connections and fosters a sense of community where it’s needed most.

“Our rural community members are under increasing pressure, and by providing them with an opportunity to disconnect from their daily stresses, the impact ripples out, benefiting families, colleagues and communities.

“It gets them off the farm doing something healthy is what many participants say and everyone is on a high afterwards talking about their thrills and spills.”

NZCT general manager of grants, marketing and communications Ben Hodges said sport and active recreation undertaken together was an amazing way to reduce social isolation and improve mental health.

“We’re delighted the funds we raise through responsible gaming fundraising partnerships with our local hospitality venue partners is helping make a tangible difference to farming communities across New Zealand.”

Surfing for Farmers operates in Tairāwhiti on Tuesdays and Thursdays at Midway Beach and Kaiaua Beach.

The now-nationwide activity was started in Gisborne several years ago by Stephen Thomson from Bayleys Realty.



