The New Zealand Community Trust has granted $15,000 to Surfing for Farmers to help meet operating costs in several regions, including Tairāwhiti where the farmer stress relief programme runs Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

The New Zealand Community Trust has granted $15,000 to Surfing for Farmers to help meet operating costs in several regions, including Tairāwhiti where the farmer stress relief programme runs Tuesdays and Thursdays.

The Surfing for Farmers organisation has received a $15,000 grant from the New Zealand Community Trust (NZCT) to help with operating costs.

The grant will be used to fund surf lessons and cover equipment hire costs across five regional locations – Gisborne, Riverdale, Ōhope, Foxton and Kaka Point, Otago.

It’s to ensure the programme can grow to meet ever-increasing demand.

“SFF saves lives by providing social connection and creating a community within a community, offering participating farmers a reason to take a break from the pressures at home and on the farm,” SFF national co-ordinator Sarah Shanks said.

“While the concept is simple, the programme has proven to be life-changing. It creates social connections and fosters a sense of community where it’s needed most.