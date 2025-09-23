The girls' division top three from left: Sarita Castaño (2nd place), Bella Borrero (1st place) and Huia Ehau (3rd place). Photo / Luke Buss

An organiser behind a new kids’ skateboarding competition in Tairāwhiti says the inaugural event was a “huge success”.

The Kidskate Tairāwhiti Skate Champs held at Alfred Cox Skatepark on Saturday drew about 30 local tamariki aged 5 through to 15 to compete across five categories.

Luke Buss, from local skate school Kidskate Tairāwhiti, said the event was held with the support of a dozen local sponsors.

“It’s been a couple of years since we had a skate comp in Gizzy, so I wanted to put one on for the kids. We’ve got a world class facility here and I wanted to give the tamariki something to aim towards and a chance to win some cool prizes and trophies,” Buss said in a statement.

He estimated about 200 people turned out to watch the action.