The girls' division top three from left: Sarita Castaño (2nd place), Bella Borrero (1st place) and Huia Ehau (3rd place). Photo / Luke Buss
An organiser behind a new kids’ skateboarding competition in Tairāwhiti says the inaugural event was a “huge success”.
The Kidskate Tairāwhiti Skate Champs held at Alfred Cox Skatepark on Saturday drew about 30 local tamariki aged 5 through to 15 to compete across five categories.
Luke Buss, from local skateschool Kidskate Tairāwhiti, said the event was held with the support of a dozen local sponsors.
“It’s been a couple of years since we had a skate comp in Gizzy, so I wanted to put one on for the kids. We’ve got a world class facility here and I wanted to give the tamariki something to aim towards and a chance to win some cool prizes and trophies,” Buss said in a statement.
He estimated about 200 people turned out to watch the action.
“I was stoked to see such a great turnout, given that the event coincided with the kids’ national surf event at Midway Beach.
“The level of skateboarding on display was impressive with the young riders using the variety of the course to showcase their turns, tricks, grinds and airs.
“Unfortunately, there were a few children that withdrew from the contest due to injury, sickness and the surf comp, but an epic day was had by all that attended, with some of the kids claiming it was the best day of their life!”
The judging panel was led by former national skate champ Reuben Baker, with skateboarder Sophee Hills keeping the crowd informed and entertained on the microphone.
Luke started Kidskate Tairāwhiti at the beginning of 2025. He said his vision was to help tamariki get into skateboarding for the first time and develop new skills and confidence for those who could already skate.
“I see skateboarding as a lot more than just rolling around concrete on a board,” he said.
“To me, it’s about overcoming fears and adversity. Having the perseverance to overcome challenges and a great way for kids to gain confidence and develop motor skills that transfer into all other areas of their lives.”