Bryce Simpson will be one of two Gisborne-based drivers going hard for the Gladiators at the NZ stockcar teams' champs but their teammates from Hawke's Bay and Palmerston North will be flying the Gisborne Speedway Club flag high as well.

The Gisborne Gladiators team for the NZ Stockcar Teams Champs in Rotorua have been announced and team manager Jamie Simpson says they are a strong unit.

The team are 13G Lucas Hey, 48G Josh Mulcahy, 96G Brad McGee, 98G Bryce Simpson, 164G Will Kaa and 185G Willy Stevenson.

The titles are on February 21 and 22 at the Paradise Valley Speedway.

Hey, Mulcahy and McGee are from Palmerston North but contracted to Gisborne, Simpson and Kaa are from Gisborne, and Stevenson is a Hawke’s Bay driver also contracted to Gisborne.

“It’s a really strong team,” Simpson said. “While they haven’t raced together as a team much, they are all really good racers in their own right, and there’s a first time for everything.”