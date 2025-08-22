Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Stranded sea turtle rescued in Gisborne, treated at Auckland Zoo

Gisborne Herald
4 mins to read

This turtle was found on Midway Beach in Gisborne earlier this month and is recovering well at Auckland Zoo. Photo / Auckland Zoo

This turtle was found on Midway Beach in Gisborne earlier this month and is recovering well at Auckland Zoo. Photo / Auckland Zoo

A wild green sea turtle is recovering at Auckland Zoo after washing ashore at Midway Beach in Gisborne.

A member of the public found the turtle earlier this month and contacted the Department of Conservation, which arranged to have it flown by Air New Zealand to Auckland

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save