Recently completed work at Site G on Otoko Hill included the use of shotcrete (a type of sprayed concrete) and soil nails (reinforced steel bars installed in pre-drilled holes) to repair an underslip to strengthen the roadside.
State Highway 2 on Cyclone Gabrielle-ravaged Otoko Hill is planned to be fully restored to use by Labour Weekend while other SH2 and SH35 repairs are scheduled for completion mid-2026.
Transport Rebuild East Coast (Trec) project lead Richard Bayley told the Gisborne Herald the “stretch target” for completing Otoko Hillwas the end of October or Labour weekend.
“That is what we are aiming for. The current programme has us completing Otoko Hill by Christmas. However, our stretch target is Labour weekend.”
Trec recovery work on Otoko Hill began in June 2024.
The Trec alliance of NZ Transport Agency (NZTA), KiwiRail, Fulton Hogan, Downer and Higgins, working alongside local contractors, is carrying out post-Cyclone Gabrielle recovery work to restore the district’s two state highways back to two lanes the whole way and to keep communities connected.
At the peak of Otoko Hill, driving towards Ōpōtiki,there had been “real problems” for contractors working in the area, Bayley told the Herald.
The many tree stumps visible from the road showed the danger that falling trees posed to workers, he said.
“There were many frustrating closures because they weren’t big slips.”
There were 11 work sites on Otoko Hill and seven had been completed, he said.
Work has involved repairing retaining walls, installing counterfort drains to reduce water pressure and road movement, removing trees, constructing buttresses to build back roadsides and repairing road surfaces.
One-lane sections and traffic lights still exist on Otoko Hill.
Two Otoko Hill sites are active and are expected to be completed in July.
Site B is the installation of drainage to remove water from the hills to prevent movement in the road while at Site J, workers are repairing a retaining wall and installing drainage.
Work is expected to start on the remaining sites, M and K, in late July.
Site K is a large fault that is part of a historic landslip that reactivated, while Site M is the repairing of a slip and installing drainage.