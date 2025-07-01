Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Gisborne Herald

State Highway 2 Otoko Hill restoration work could be completed by Labour weekend

By
Central government, local government and health reporter·Gisborne Herald·
4 mins to read

Recently completed work at Site G on Otoko Hill included the use of shotcrete (a type of sprayed concrete) and soil nails (reinforced steel bars installed in pre-drilled holes) to repair an underslip to strengthen the roadside.

Recently completed work at Site G on Otoko Hill included the use of shotcrete (a type of sprayed concrete) and soil nails (reinforced steel bars installed in pre-drilled holes) to repair an underslip to strengthen the roadside.

State Highway 2 on Cyclone Gabrielle-ravaged Otoko Hill is planned to be fully restored to use by Labour Weekend while other SH2 and SH35 repairs are scheduled for completion mid-2026.

Transport Rebuild East Coast (Trec) project lead Richard Bayley told the Gisborne Herald the “stretch target” for completing Otoko Hill

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Gisborne Herald

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Gisborne Herald