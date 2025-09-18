“This is the first time I’ve used resin and it was tricky, but I love the high-gloss finish,” she said.

The title Spectrum was chosen because it encapsulates the diverse nature of styles of the contributing artists.

Maclaurin lives on a farm not far from the TW Barn. She works mostly in charcoal, but also uses acrylics and water-based oil paints.

“I have always drawn since a young age, but this is my first time being part of an exhibition,” she said.

Now a mum, with another baby on the way, Maclaurin has to fit her art practice into her busy life, which includes part-time work as an accountant at BDO in Gisborne.

She has two pieces in Spectrum. One is a drawing of James Dean, which she did from a photograph. The other is a moody portrait of a woman.

“I love the contrast of dark and light and put my own interpretation on it,” she said.

Growing up an hour inland from Gisborne, MacPherson developed a deep love for animals and the outdoors, a connection that has always fuelled her.

She explores the world of anthropomorphism art, in which each creature carries human-like emotion and stories.

One of her paintings in the exhibition contains two foxes enjoying a red wine while sitting on a couch with a painting of a hunting scene in the background.

“When I lived in the UK, I used to see lots of foxes when I was out riding,” she said.

The former polo player now works as a dog groomer and “loves all animals”.

All three women have great memories of parties in the old barn and are looking forward to gathering there again for the exhibition.

“Sally [Gaddum, exhibition curator] has done a great job in bringing us all together,” Campbell said.

“There are so many artistic women in Gisborne and also so many art lovers, so we hope the exhibition is a success,” MacPherson added.

In the past, the Woodlands historic grain barn belonging to Geordie and Caroline Witters has been used for celebratory occasions, ranging from family weddings to wine tastings.

Geordie Witters said he was happy to be using the barn again and didn’t think there was much more work to do to get it ready.

Lights have been installed and easels purchased to display some of the art. There are also large white panels to hang some of the work on.

“We have heaps of parking and we’re only 10 minutes from town, so hopefully people won’t be put off by the fact we’re in the country,” Witters said.

“The Witters have created an amazing art space that has so much soul and atmosphere,” Gaddum said.

The exhibition runs from October 4-11.

Spectrum – 10 local Gisborne artists

The Barn Art Gallery, 1121 Back Ormond Road, Gisborne.

Gallery hours: Saturday, October 4 to Sunday, October 5, 10.30am-4.30pm.

Monday, October 6 to Friday, October 10; 10.30am-6pm.

Saturday, October 11: 10am-1pm.

Go to The Barn Art Collaboration Facebook page for more information.