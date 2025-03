The 2025 grape harvest has been in full swing for three weeks.

The 2025 grape harvest has been under way for nearly three weeks and GisVin chief winemaker and Gisborne Winegrowers chairman Mark Thompson says the crop has been coming in “thick and fast”.

Harvest started across the region the week of February 22.

“Following a challenging start to the growing season in 2025, the region’s grape crops have stood up surprisingly well,” Thompson said.