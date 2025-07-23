Advertisement
Shellfish and finfish harvest ban extended two more years at customary East Coast sites

James Pocock
By
Chief Reporter, Gisborne Herald·Gisborne Herald·
3 mins to read

The Motuoroi temporary closure to shellfish and finfish harvesting covers about 1.2sq km and includes the fisheries waters between Motuoroi Island and the mainland, from the Lockwood Woolshed to south of the shore caves. Image / Land Information New Zealand, Ministry for Primary Industries

A closure notice for the harvest of all finfish and shellfish, including crustaceans and rock lobster, has been extended by two more years for two customary sites on the East Coast near Anaura Bay.

Fisheries New Zealand issued a public notice this week closing fisheries waters at Tangoiro/Waihirere and Motuoroi,

