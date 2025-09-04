Minister for Emergency Management and Recovery Mark Mitchell speaks to students at Wainui Beach School during last year’s ShakeOut exercise. Photo/ Strike Photography

Education is key to preparedness and there is no better time to practise that than ShakeOut 2025.

It’s time for Tairāwhiti whānau, homes, businesses, schools and kohanga to sign up for ShakeOut 2025 and prepare to roll out their evacuation plans in the case of an earthquake or tsunami warning.

It’s all happening on Thursday, October 16, at 9.30am, a Gisborne District Council spokeswoman says.

“For the past four years, Tairāwhiti has topped Aotearoa New Zealand for the best regional involvement, and that’s something Tairāwhiti Emergency Management group manager Ben Green isn’t keen to relinquish.”

Green said leading the regional sign-up for this kaupapa was great, but it was “second to what we are really seeking to connect through this campaign”.