ShakeOut 2025: Prepare for earthquake drill on October 16

Gisborne Herald
2 mins to read

Minister for Emergency Management and Recovery Mark Mitchell speaks to students at Wainui Beach School during last year’s ShakeOut exercise. Photo/ Strike Photography

Education is key to preparedness and there is no better time to practise that than ShakeOut 2025.

It’s time for Tairāwhiti whānau, homes, businesses, schools and kohanga to sign up for ShakeOut 2025 and prepare to roll out their evacuation plans in the case of an earthquake or tsunami warning.

