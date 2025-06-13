This was the aircraft type, a Bombardier Q300, involved in Friday morning's turbulent flight from Gisborne to Auckland. There were no reports of injury.

Passengers on the 6.15am Air New Zealand flight from Gisborne to Auckland on Friday had a trip to remember when they hit “severe” turbulence while over the Bay of Plenty.

It was described by a passenger who contacted the Gisborne Herald as “unreal” – like nothing she had ever experienced flying before.

She wanted to remain anonymous for privacy reasons.

“It happened about 25 minutes after we took off from Gisborne, and it was pretty frightening,” the woman said.

“The air hostess was starting to bring coffee and tea down the aisle when it happened.