Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Gisborne Herald

‘Severe’ turbulence but no injuries in Gisborne to Auckland flight

By
General reporter, specialises in emergency services and rural·Gisborne Herald·
2 mins to read

This was the aircraft type, a Bombardier Q300, involved in Friday morning's turbulent flight from Gisborne to Auckland. There were no reports of injury.

This was the aircraft type, a Bombardier Q300, involved in Friday morning's turbulent flight from Gisborne to Auckland. There were no reports of injury.

Passengers on the 6.15am Air New Zealand flight from Gisborne to Auckland on Friday had a trip to remember when they hit “severe” turbulence while over the Bay of Plenty.

It was described by a passenger who contacted the Gisborne Herald as “unreal” – like nothing she had ever experienced

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Gisborne Herald

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Gisborne Herald