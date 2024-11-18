Steven Sawyer from Ecoworks spoke about the work done to build the wetlands and the plans for further development of the area.

Robinson said the highlight for everyone was making it to the tuatara sanctuary.

“It was well and truly fenced. We filed through the shoe-cleaning entranceway to ensure the inhabitants within are kept as free from infections as possible.

“As we walked into the lush bush (all planted by Ecoworks over the past 20 years), we found ourselves in the inner sanctum of tuatara land. It truly felt as if we were being allowed into a private world.”

The walkers got “a really close-up look” at a 3-year-old tuatara held by Sawyer.

“They are perfectly formed almost as soon as hatched,” Robinson said.

The walk ended with a catered lunch.

Robinson said walkers told her it had been a worthwhile day and a unique experience.

The fundraiser is expected to raise $7000 for Alzheimers Gisborne Tairāwhiti.

Robinson thanked the walkers, Ecoworks and other event sponsors.

“We are so grateful. This money will help ensure our work continues for over 100 clients and their whānau who are affected by dementia.

“It is wonderful to have local support for local people.”







