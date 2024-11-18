Bring on 2025 is the call after a successful Te Kurī-Young Nicks Head Walk for Alzheimer’s fundraiser.
Those who experienced the 2024 edition so enjoyed viewing the native birds and tuatara that they are already looking forward to next year’s event.
Alzheimers Gisborne Tairāwhiti manager Tracy Robinson said 72 people took part in the fundraiser, which started with a bus trip to the tuatara enclosure at Te Kurī-a-Pāoa/Nick’s Head Station.
Much of the station’s perimeter is surrounded by a predator-free fence, which encourages tītī kōtuku and other native birds to return to nest.
The walkers got to see first-hand the nesting beach of dotterels and oyster catchers before turning inland and climbing to the top of Young Nick’s Head to take in the expansive views.