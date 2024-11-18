Advertisement
Seventy-two walkers enjoy tuatara sanctuary at Alzheimer’s fundraiser

By Wynsley Wrigley
NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Alzheimers Gisborne Tairāwhiti manager Tracy Robinson enjoys the scenery during the Te Kurī-Young Nicks Head Walk For Alzheimers which raised about $7000. The highlight for most of the 72 participants was the tuatara experience.

Bring on 2025 is the call after a successful Te Kurī-Young Nicks Head Walk for Alzheimer’s fundraiser.

Those who experienced the 2024 edition so enjoyed viewing the native birds and tuatara that they are already looking forward to next year’s event.

Alzheimers Gisborne Tairāwhiti manager Tracy Robinson said 72 people took part in the fundraiser, which started with a bus trip to the tuatara enclosure at Te Kurī-a-Pāoa/Nick’s Head Station.

Much of the station’s perimeter is surrounded by a predator-free fence, which encourages tītī kōtuku and other native birds to return to nest.

The walkers got to see first-hand the nesting beach of dotterels and oyster catchers before turning inland and climbing to the top of Young Nick’s Head to take in the expansive views.

Steven Sawyer from Ecoworks spoke about the work done to build the wetlands and the plans for further development of the area.

Robinson said the highlight for everyone was making it to the tuatara sanctuary.

“It was well and truly fenced. We filed through the shoe-cleaning entranceway to ensure the inhabitants within are kept as free from infections as possible.

“As we walked into the lush bush (all planted by Ecoworks over the past 20 years), we found ourselves in the inner sanctum of tuatara land. It truly felt as if we were being allowed into a private world.”

The walkers got “a really close-up look” at a 3-year-old tuatara held by Sawyer.

“They are perfectly formed almost as soon as hatched,” Robinson said.

The walk ended with a catered lunch.

Robinson said walkers told her it had been a worthwhile day and a unique experience.

The fundraiser is expected to raise $7000 for Alzheimers Gisborne Tairāwhiti.

Robinson thanked the walkers, Ecoworks and other event sponsors.

“We are so grateful. This money will help ensure our work continues for over 100 clients and their whānau who are affected by dementia.

“It is wonderful to have local support for local people.”


