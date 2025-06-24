The stud’s line-up sold for an average of $17,111 – the best of those going for $38,000.

Four of its rising-two-year-old bulls sold on transfer to stud – Lot 2 went for $22,000 to Meadowslea Angus; Lot 5 went for $38,000 to Tarangower and Hingaia; Lot 17 went for $20,000 to Argyle Angus; and Lot 24 went for $30,000 to Shamrock Angus.

The excitement was still settling after the New Zealand record bull sold at Tangihau Angus at Rere on Monday.

That bull sold to Oregon Angus from Masterton for $161,000.

Tangihau sold all 50 bulls it put out at an average of $24,880.

“Once again the Tangihau team produced a line of bulls that demanded a lot of interest from around the country,” Pollitt said.

“Studmaster Dean McHardy has a very clear vision, and combined with good stockmanship and insight, turns out bulls that tick a lot of boxes.

“[It was] another record-breaking sale and a huge vote of confidence for the stud.”

The Tangihau sale began with Lot 1 selling for $34,000 to Glenwood Angus and the momentum continued throughout. Nine of the Tangihau bulls were sold to stud. Photo / Emma Pollitt

The sale at Orere Angus at Rere on Monday morning also resulted in a total clearance.

“[It was] a smaller but quality line of sale bulls presented this year, which aptly represented the direction of Orere,” Pollitt said.

“A solid bench of local commercial farmers kept the bidding hot to see a strong result.”

Tangihau Angus wrote itself into the record books with Monday's big sale. Photo / Emma Pollitt

Auctioneer Neville Clark said the stud breeders had produced the right cattle and buyers were responding.

“The beef industry is at the critical mass stage, and you’ve got to put good power and genetics into your herd,” Clark said. “It’s good to see that’s been recognised by these prices.”

Whangara Angus and Turihaua Angus held their sales on Tuesday.