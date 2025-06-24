A lot of bull ... this is the rising 2-year-old bull that changed hands for an all-breed, all-time New Zealand record of $161,000 in the Tangihau Angus sale on Monday. Pictured with the big boy are (from left) Tangihau studmaster Dean McHardy, Jane Allen of Angus NZ and Keith Higgins of Oregon Angus, which bought the record-breaking bull. Photo / Rebecca Williams
Kaharau Angus kept the sell-out success theme going in its East Coast Angus Bull Week sale on Monday night with all 66 of its young bulls on offer heading to new homes.
The Kaharau effort at its Goodwin Rd stud follows total clearance sales at the Ratanui, Cricklewood, Orere andTangihau studs.
The Angus sell-out sales follow similar success for the Simmental and Hereford sales earlier in the season.
“Kaharau presented a catalogue full of the quality and type that is expected from the stud, and buyers on the day were not disappointed,” PGG Wrightson genetics representative Emma Pollitt said.
“It was a stunning display of super cattle that drew hot bidding from a national bench.”
The stud’s line-up sold for an average of $17,111 – the best of those going for $38,000.
Four of its rising-two-year-old bulls sold on transfer to stud – Lot 2 went for $22,000 to Meadowslea Angus; Lot 5 went for $38,000 to Tarangower and Hingaia; Lot 17 went for $20,000 to Argyle Angus; and Lot 24 went for $30,000 to Shamrock Angus.
The excitement was still settling after the New Zealand record bull sold at Tangihau Angus at Rere on Monday.