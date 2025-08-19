Seeka has announced a record profit of $37.8 million in the six months to the end of June. Kiwifruit packing automation contributed to the result.

Seeka has declared a record profit after tax of $37.8 million for the six months ended June 30.

New Zealand kiwifruit volumes of 47.1 million Class 1 trays were up on the previous corresponding period’s (pcp) 43.0 million trays.

Improved growing conditions benefited Seeka’s New Zealand orcharding and post-harvest businesses, while its SeekaFresh business continued to build on its base, the company said in a release.

Seeka’s Australian business increased overall production and earnings following a good growing season and the introduction of new produce lines.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation for the six months lifted to $83.5m from $68.4m in the pcp.