Net profit before tax was up 32% to $59.4m, and net profit after tax of $37.8m was more than double the pcp’s $17.1m.
Seeka’s financial performance benefited from investments in post-harvest automation. The company packed a record 47.1 million trays of kiwifruit across its 11 New Zealand export sites.
Chief executive Michael Franks said the operating results were pleasing, noting they were the result of a deliberate strategy enacted by the company.
“Seeka is well-positioned for future growth with a strengthening balance sheet, and has automation projects under way to handle the anticipated growth in New Zealand’s kiwifruit industry.”