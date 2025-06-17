Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Gisborne Herald

Search for new Gisborne city centre isite location continues

By
Local Democracy Reporter·Gisborne Herald·
4 mins to read

Trust Tairāwhiti operates the isite at its location on Grey St. After considering relocating to the former Captain Morgan's Building, now known as Waikanae Beach Cafe, the trust intends to move the isite to a city centre location.

Trust Tairāwhiti operates the isite at its location on Grey St. After considering relocating to the former Captain Morgan's Building, now known as Waikanae Beach Cafe, the trust intends to move the isite to a city centre location.

The hunt for a new home for Gisborne’s isite continues after the former Captain Morgan’s site, now called Waikanae Beach Cafe, was ruled out when funding fell through.

Late last year, Nāti Growth, the commercial arm of Ngāti Porou, acquired the building at the Waikanae Beach end of Grey St

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Gisborne Herald

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Gisborne Herald