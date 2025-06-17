In light of the situation, Nāti Growth and Kānoa agreed in November that the requirement for Nāti Growth to provide an isite at that location as part of its funding agreement could be removed, Read said.

“Kānoa determined the project should continue despite not proceeding with the isite component as its removal did not materially impact the original proposal of the site with Nāti Growth’s visitor hub still providing information which would complement the region’s official isite.”

Read said the hub offered tourists a venue to explore local history, produce, products, services and tourism experiences in Tairāwhiti.

Nāti Growth was approached by Local Democracy Reporting (LDR) for comment.

Trust Tairāwhiti, the region’s economic development and tourism agency, runs the isite at its location on Grey St across the road from the skatepark.

A spokesperson told LDR Trust Tairāwhiti was not the funding source and did not make any ongoing funding commitments.

After feasibility and preliminary work, Nati Growth and the trust agreed not to proceed with the isite at the Waikanae Beach Cafe building.

“The intention is to move it to a suitable location within the city centre. We’re working through this now.”

The City Centre Catalyst Initiatives project identified the relocation of the isite as a key catalyst for the revitalisation of the city centre, the spokesperson said.

A location on the corner of Lowe St was mentioned as a possible isite location during the Trust Tairāwhiti Catalyst Initiatives for the City Centre meeting in February. Image / Trust Tairāwhiti

On May 17, Nāti Growth opened Waikanae Beach Cafe and its visitor hub.

The building’s exterior, which once featured bright blue walls, a red roof and the cartoon image of Captain Morgan, now features freshly painted, creamy white walls and a wooden patio.

On display inside the visitor centre are explanations on the artwork of Toi, the meaning of “Tūranga-nui-a-Kiwa” and the significance behind the Maui Whakairo carving on Maunga Hikurangi.

Alongside the cafe’s food menu, which is locally sourced according to the website, the visitor hub showcases local businesses and tourism operators.

On display for sale are Ngāti Porou Honey and Ngāti Porou East Coast rugby merchandise, along with items by local artists and businesses such as Metal Stag, Lindy Lou Creations, Lily and Luna and Stone Studio.

Nāti Growth acquired the former Captain Morgan's building late last year and officially opened Waikanae Beach Cafe in May. The photos are before (top) and after (bottom) the renovations. Photos / Gisborne Herald

Nāti Growth business development manager Neal Ebbett said on the Nāti Growth website that the team wanted to create a space that reflected the spirit of Waikanae: “Relaxed, welcoming and grounded in the beauty of this place.”

Mayor Rehette Stoltz, who attended the opening, admired the newly revamped space.

“It is a welcoming space with lovely food and drinks and a spacious patio area,” she told LDR.

“The Gisborne community will enjoy this new journey alongside the friendly crew at the Waikanae Beach Cafe.”

Stoltz said she knew Gisborne people would have their own special stories or experiences involving the former Captain Morgan’s.

“Now that journey will continue with the Waikanae Beach Cafe.”

Opening hours are 7am-5pm daily.